The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.3% By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The ankylosing spondylitis market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by advances in diagnosis and treatment options. As the understanding of this chronic inflammatory condition improves, the market is set to continue growing steadily in the coming years. Here is a detailed overview of the market size, growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for ankylosing spondylitis.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

The ankylosing spondylitis market has shown strong growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $6.34 billion in 2025 to $6.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by enhanced awareness around diagnostics, broader availability of NSAIDs and DMARDs, increased access to specialist rheumatology care, wider hospital-based treatment options, and more frequent use of imaging techniques for disease monitoring.

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Future Market Expansion and Key Growth Drivers

Looking ahead, the market size for ankylosing spondylitis is projected to reach $9.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is propelled by the rising uptake of biologic drugs and biosimilars, heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, development of advanced biologic therapies, increasing demand for comprehensive long-term disease management, and greater investments in autoimmune disease research.

Emerging Trends Shaping Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment

Among the notable trends expected to influence the market are growing adoption of biologic therapies, increased use of targeted DMARDs, a stronger focus on early diagnosis, expansion of personalized treatment strategies, and improved integration of physical therapy programs. These advancements aim to provide more effective and tailored care for patients living with ankylosing spondylitis.

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Understanding Ankylosing Spondylitis and Its Effects

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease mainly affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints, which connect the lower spine to the pelvis. It causes inflammation in these joints and surrounding entheses, leading to pain, stiffness, and a gradual reduction of mobility in the spinal region.

Increasing Autoimmune Disease Prevalence Boosts Market Demand

One of the primary factors driving growth in the ankylosing spondylitis market is the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases. These disorders occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues. AS is a form of autoimmune arthritis that primarily targets the spine and pelvis. Both genetic factors and environmental triggers contribute to its development. For example, in September 2023, the Impact of IBD Report 2023 by the Canada-based IBD Clinical and Research Centre highlighted that over 320,000 Canadians live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with a prevalence of 825 per 100,000 in 2023. The report projects a 2.44% annual increase in IBD cases, estimating that by 2035, 1.1% of Canada's population-approximately 470,000 people-will be affected. Since autoimmune diseases like IBD often coexist or have related inflammatory pathways with ankylosing spondylitis, this increasing prevalence is expected to drive the AS market forward.

Regional Highlights in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global ankylosing spondylitis market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The comprehensive market analysis includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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