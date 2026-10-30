Hake's Political Americana Premier Auction, Online Through Nov. 17Th, Features American Presidential Campaign Material

1920 Cox & Roosevelt "Americanize America" jugate button. The pinback pairs Democratic nominee James M. Cox with Franklin D. Roosevelt, then the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. Estimate: $35,000–$50,000

Large-format smiling portrait poster signed by Robert F. Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 4, 1968, the night he won the California presidential primary and was fatally shot. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

1912 Roosevelt & Johnson (“Progressives”) oversize jugate button with outstanding design, featuring the Bull Moose logo at the top center and an American shield at the bottom. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

Superb, circa 1790s polychrome Liverpool jug bearing three transfers: a ship, an eagle and a colorful depiction of Lady Liberty along with a profile portrait of George Washington. Estimate: $2,000-$5,000

“Prosperity with Roosevelt & Garner” 1932 jugate button suspended from a ribbon, 4 inches long. This design stands alone at the top of the mountain for FDR jugates. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000

Featured: Iconic 1920 Cox & Roosevelt“Americanize America” jugate button, poster signed by RFK on June 4, 1968 in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in L.A.

- Scott MussellYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With politics ever-dominating the news cycle because of the mid-term elections, now would be a fitting time to remind collectors that Hake's Political Americana Premier Auction #248 is online and open for bidding now through Tuesday, November 17. The auction is chock-full of historical American presidential campaign material, highlighted by the iconic 1920 Cox & Roosevelt“Americanize America” jugate button, items pertaining to JFK and RFK, and a fine selection of Anglo-American ceramics.The sale's undisputed headliner is Lot 324, the 1920 Cox & Roosevelt "Americanize America" jugate button. Collectors have chased Cox/FDR jugates since 1964, when one sold for more than $200 at the first convention of the American Political Items Collectors. That price was unheard of at the time, and it made the button the hobby's ultimate acquisition. The pinback pairs Democratic nominee James M. Cox with a 38-year-old Franklin D. Roosevelt, then the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. Auction estimate: $35,000-$50,000“It's always a privilege to offer a Cox and Roosevelt jugate and this specimen is the only variety carrying a slogan, making it even more tantalizing to collectors,” said Scott Mussell, Senior Director of Americana at Hake's. Hake's has sold more Cox & Roosevelt jugate buttons than any other auction house, and in Mussell's opinion, there might not be another chance to obtain one for quite some time, following the November 17 sale.The Cox & Roosevelt isn't the only desirable jugate button in the auction. Lot 372 is a “Prosperity with Roosevelt & Garner” 1932 button suspended from a ribbon, 4 inches long. This design stands alone at the top of the mountain for FDR jugates. Years ago, an example turned up alongside a trio of the oval "July 4, 1932" FDR and Curley coattail buttons, indicating they were likely distributed at that early campaign rally only two days after the Democratic Convention nominated Roosevelt and Garner. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000Lot 317 is a 1916 Hughes & Fairbanks jugate button with stars-and-stripes graphics and twin ribbons proclaiming,“America First” and“Young Men's Republican Club.” It's a large button, 6 inches as displayed, featuring rich color and bold clarity. This large Hughes with ribbons is among the most prized Hughes & Fairbanks jugate buttons and one that would take pride of place in any political memorabilia collection. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000Lot 254 is a 1912 Roosevelt & Johnson (“Progressives”) oversize jugate button with an outstanding design featuring the Bull Moose logo at the top center and an American shield at the bottom. This jugate from Teddy Roosevelt and Hiram Johnson's 1912 Progressive Party campaign is especially desirable for its large size, lovely clarity, superb portrait of Roosevelt and the Bull Moose design. This 13⁄4-inch variety is nearly impossible to find and is rarely seen on the open market today. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000Lot 498 is a large-format smiling portrait poster signed by Robert F Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 4, 1968, the night he won the California presidential primary and was fatally shot. The signature was obtained by a young political memorabilia collector who stopped Kennedy and got him to sign a roll of posters moments before the shooting.“This is almost certainly the final signature Bobby Kennedy gave,” Mussell said.“The fact that there's a still photo of it happening only adds to the unique provenance connected to this sad, one-of-a-kind artifact.” Estimate: $5,000-$10,000Lot 486 is a rare JFK“Jack Once More in '64” campaign button, 4 inches in diameter, showing a bold clear slogan for the ill-fated campaign. It is in very fine condition. Kennedy's smiling portrait over the banner bearing his name projects boundless hope relegated to "what if" status. Estimate: $1,000-$3,000Lot 467 is a 3-by-31⁄2-inch JFK“Official Staff” laminated badge, bearing the name of legendary Kennedy campaign "advance man" Jerry Bruno. Unlike versions of the rare badge with serial numbers, this badge, because of the close association between JFK and Bruno, was created without a serial number and has only the typed name "Jerry Bruno" on the center left panel. Bruno used this badge during the 1960 election and afterward as an aide to President Kennedy. Estimate: $1,000-$1,500The auction contains another exceptional selection of Anglo-American ceramics from the Rex and Patti Stark collection. Lot 6 is a superb, circa-1790s polychrome Liverpool jug bearing three transfers: a ship, an eagle and“Washington Crowned with Laurels by Liberty.” The 9-inch-tall jug features a well-placed, colorful depiction of Lady Liberty and a profile portrait of George Washington. Estimate: $2,000-$5,000Lot 15 is a black transferware on creamware Liverpool jug boasting a wondrous George Washington (“The President of the United States”) transfer on the obverse, and a pastoral ship-and-castle transfer vignette on the reverse. The circa-1790s, 81⁄2-inch-tall jug has an elegant grapevine border around Washington's bold profile. This is an incredibly crisp example, and one of only a few known. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000Hake's online-only Political Americana Premier Auction #248 opened on October 27, with lots closing on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 9:40pm ET. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email.... View the fully illustrated catalog online and sign up to bid at .

Kelly McClain

Hake's Auctions

+1 866-404-9800

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Hake's Political Americana Premier Auction, online through Nov. 17th, features American presidential campaign material News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations October 30, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Politics, World & Regional



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