Mammolink® Expands Women's Health Services With Curemetrix's Cmangio®

Physician-led mobile breast imaging provider brings AI-powered Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) detection to women across 35 Florida counties

- Dr. Ryan PolselliSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CureMetrix today announced that MammoLink, a physician-owned provider of mobile 3D mammography services, has added cmAngio, the first and only FDA-cleared solution to detect, quantify, and contextualizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC), to its breast imaging program. Through its unique mobile care model, MammoLink delivers screening mammography directly to communities, employers, physician offices, and healthcare partners across 35 Florida counties, expanding access to breast imaging while helping providers get more from every routine screening exam.cmAngio identifies BAC from the routine screening mammogram, giving providers a 2-for-1 opportunity to deliver additional clinical insight-without additional imaging, radiation, procedures, or changes to standard mammography workflows. The solution integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, providing a simple, safe, fast, and effective way to enhance routine breast screening.Founded by fellowship-trained breast imaging radiologist Dr. Ryan Polselli, MammoLink was built around the belief that high-quality breast imaging should be both convenient and patient-centered. Its mobile mammography program is designed to deliver expert breast imaging services where women receive care, helping make routine screening more convenient while maintaining a strong focus on clinical excellence."At MammoLink, our mission has always been to make high-quality breast imaging more accessible while maximizing the value of every screening mammogram," said Dr. Ryan Polselli, Founder and Breast Imaging Radiologist at MammoLink. "Adding cmAngio allows us to provide additional clinical insight from the same exam women are already receiving. It's a simple way to enhance patient care without adding time, radiation, or complexity to the screening experience.""Mobile mammography is a rapidly growing segment of the screening mammography market and delivers a critical service to underserved, rural, and hard to reach women. By incorporating cmAngio into their program, MammoLink is maximizing the experience and value for these women and turning their mammograms into a 2-for-1 exam”. Said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix.“We are proud to partner with MammoLink and their expansive network of constantly moving, easily accessible mammography locations.”About CureMetrixCureMetrix is advancing women's health through AI-powered imaging solutions designed to help clinicians detect what matters sooner. Founded in 2014 on the belief that artificial intelligence can close the gap between what medicine is capable of and what patients actually receive, CureMetrix develops precision AI that integrates into existing workflows and delivers earlier answers, greater certainty, and additional clinical insight. The company's mission is to help save lives by improving disease detection and extending the value of screening programs worldwide.About MammoLinkMammoLink is a physician-owned provider of mobile 3D mammography services dedicated to making high-quality breast imaging more convenient and accessible. Founded by fellowship-trained breast imaging radiologist Dr. Ryan Polselli, MammoLink delivers expert screening mammography directly to communities across 35 Florida counties through its mobile imaging program. By bringing advanced breast imaging closer to where women receive care, MammoLink helps expand access to routine screening while maintaining a strong commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care. For more information, visit .

Shannon Reimer

CureMetrix

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MammoLink® Expands Women's Health Services with CureMetrix's cmAngio® News Provided By CureMetrix Inc October 30, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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