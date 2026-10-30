Off The Beaten Path: Why Saint Vincent And The Grenadines Is A Great Option For Canadian Travellers This Winter

Jennifer Gaskell, owner and travel advisor of Pink Palm Travel, at the Saint Vincent Diamond Awards Gala 2026

Whitby travel advisor Jennifer Gaskell, of Pink Palm Travel, ranked second in Canada at the destination's inaugural Diamond Awards.

- Jennifer Gaskell, owner and travel advisor at Pink Palm TravelWHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Canadians who have already seen the Caribbean's best-known islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offers something less familiar this winter: a chain of 32 islands and cays with rainforest, volcanic peaks, waterfalls and a slower pace than the region's busier destinations.Jennifer Gaskell, owner and travel advisor at Pink Palm Travel, was recently ranked the number two travel advisor in Canada, and the top advisor in Ontario, for bookings to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The recognition came at the destination's inaugural Diamond Awards & Gala, held at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2026. The awards honour advisors who booked the most room nights to the destination between July 2025 and June 2026."I put a lot of time into experiencing destinations firsthand so I can make informed recommendations to my clients," said Gaskell. "I take that responsibility seriously, and take pride in the ability to build relationships with the tourist boards and suppliers to elevate these experiences."Saint Vincent's main island is lush and mountainous, and the Grenadines to the south are known for clear water and sailing. Day trips to Bequia, Mayreau and the Tobago Cays show visitors a different side of the Caribbean. And, it's easy to reach from Toronto. Air Canada flies nonstop from Toronto Pearson to Argyle International Airport Mondays and Thursdays this winter."Most of my bookings to Saint Vincent are for Sandals St. Vincent," said Gaskell. "It has been a wonderful introduction to the destination for my clients, combining the Sandals experience they love with an island that offers something distinctive. The resort brings them here, but Saint Vincent itself is a big part of the appeal. I love the dramatic scenery, the clear water and how untouched Saint Vincent feels."She adds that the destination suits honeymooners, couples marking an anniversary, and repeat Sandals guests looking for a new island."For my clients, it's an opportunity to experience somewhere that feels exotic with beautiful surroundings and a quieter pace."Travellers considering Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this winter can book a consultation with Pink Palm Travel at pinkpalmtravel.About Pink Palm TravelPink Palm Travel is a Canadian boutique travel agency founded in 2020 by Jennifer Gaskell and based in Whitby, Ontario (Greater Toronto Area). The agency plans luxury Caribbean vacations for clients across Canada and the United States, with a focus on honeymoons and multigenerational family travel at Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Gaskell is a Sandals Gold Elite advisor, ACTA CTC and IBCCES Certified Autism Travel Professional, and a 2026 recipient of the Saint Lucia Global Piton Award and the 2026 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Diamond Award. Learn more at pinkpalmtravel.

Jennifer Gaskell

Pink Palm Travel

+1 905-925-2784

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Off the Beaten Path: Why Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Is a Great Option for Canadian Travellers This Winter News Provided By Pink Palm Travel October 30, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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