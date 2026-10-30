Dubai Land Department Concludes Fourth Real Estate Day For Emirati Employment, Expanding Career Opportunities For National Talent

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai Land Department (DLD) concluded the fourth Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment today, Thursday, 29 October, at Address Sky View. The event brought together Emirati citizens, university students and more than 80 real estate companies offering opportunities across a range of roles and specialisms, as part of DLD's efforts to increase Emirati participation in the real estate sector.

The event was attended by HE Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department; HE Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai; HE Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME); and HE Jamal Bin Thaniah, Chairman of Emaar.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and main sponsor Emaar, the fourth edition builds on DLD's efforts to expand employment opportunities for UAE nationals. It also strengthens collaboration with property developers, brokerages and real estate service providers to attract Emirati talent and equip them for careers across the sector.

The event gave jobseekers a chance to meet representatives of participating companies, learn about vacancies and entry requirements, and explore career paths in the sector.

Strengthening Training and Employment Pathways in the Real Estate Sector:

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is participating in the Fourth Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment with a dedicated stand showcasing its efforts to prepare national talent for real estate careers and introduce young Emiratis to the educational and professional pathways available across the industry.

Key initiatives include the Real Estate Diploma, launched in collaboration with Dubai Land Department. Since its introduction earlier this year, the programme has attracted strong interest across HCT campuses in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. It combines applied learning with workplace training through a collaborative model that brings together government entities and real estate companies to contribute to curriculum development, programme delivery and the supervision of practical training. This approach equips students with the skills, knowledge, and experience the sector requires.

Through its participation, HCT aims to strengthen cooperation with real estate companies and build on existing partnerships to expand apprenticeship opportunities for students and employment pathways for graduates, supporting their transition into the labour market. HCT is also working to engage more real estate companies and institutions in developing education and training programmes aligned with evolving sector requirements, helping prepare qualified Emirati professionals to contribute to the sector's growth and competitiveness.

The University of Dubai is also participating in the event as part of wider efforts to strengthen collaboration between academic institutions and the labour market. Its participation highlights its commitment to developing national talent and preparing students and graduates to pursue careers across key economic sectors, including real estate.

Together, these initiatives strengthen connections between educational institutions and employers, expand career pathways for young Emiratis, and support Dubai's wider vision to develop human capital and enhance the competitiveness of national talent.

Strengthening Emirati participation:

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department, emphasised that empowering national talent and opening career opportunities for young Emiratis, particularly recent graduates, remain firm priorities for the UAE's leadership. These priorities reflect its conviction that investing in people is fundamental to shaping Dubai's future and strengthening its competitiveness. He said:“Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to expand career opportunities for UAE nationals. We are creating pathways that enable them to apply their knowledge and skills and gain the experience they need to excel and take on leadership roles across the real estate sector.”

Bu Shehab added:“We give particular attention to recent graduates, recognising the importance of supporting their first steps into the labour market and helping them build promising careers. Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment demonstrates our commitment to turning these priorities into practical initiatives, in partnership with government entities and private-sector companies. It strengthens the presence of national talent in a vital sector that is one of the main drivers of Dubai's economy and creates greater opportunities for Emiratis to contribute to the emirate's wider development.”

His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said:“Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment provides a valuable platform for closer cooperation between private sector organisations and government entities. It supports our efforts to empower Emirati talent, expand career opportunities for UAE nationals and strengthen their presence in real estate, a vital source of employment and economic growth. The event enables students and young people to connect with a wide range of leading organisations and companies, learn about available opportunities and explore career paths in the sector.”

He added:“At the Council, we are committed to supporting initiatives that equip and empower UAE nationals, broaden their career opportunities and prepare them for the future labour market. We want to enable them to build sustainable careers that fulfil their ambitions and draw on their skills and capabilities. We look forward to strengthening cooperation with our partners across the private and public sectors to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talent and support Dubai's economic development objectives.”

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said:“This initiative demonstrates the importance of strategic partnerships in enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent and strengthening its presence in priority economic sectors. It creates an effective environment that connects national talent with labour market needs and the opportunities offered by the private sector. Nafis's participation in the fourth Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment reflects our commitment to supporting UAE nationals, enabling them to build sustainable careers and contribute actively to the country's economic development.”

He added:“We commend the efforts of Dubai Land Department and all partners in organising this initiative. We look forward to developing further partnerships that increase the participation of national talent in the private sector and open up greater opportunities for professional growth and development.”

Real Estate Empowerment Programme results:

The fourth edition builds on the achievements of the Real Estate Empowerment Programme, which provided more than 2,100 employment opportunities for UAE nationals between 2023 and 2026 in partnership with the private sector. The programme forms part of DLD's efforts to support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 by strengthening the contribution of national talent to the sector and expanding career opportunities.

In coordination with participating companies, DLD continues to follow up on the event's outcomes and monitor the employment opportunities it generates, supporting the recruitment of Emirati talent and helping UAE nationals enter promising careers in real estate.