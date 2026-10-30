Bengaluru New Dating Scam Alert: How Fraudsters Allegedly Use Fake Cab Bookings To Target Men

A new dating scam has reportedly surfaced in Bengaluru, with several men allegedly being targeted through online dating platforms using fake cab booking details and fraudulent UPI payment requests. In this alleged scam, fraudsters match with men online, agree to meet them and then ask them to pay for a cab in advance. However, the cab booking is reportedly fabricated, and the money transferred by the victim goes to the scammer, who subsequently blocks the victim and disappears.

The incident highlights the need for caution when arranging meetings with people met online and making payments based on unverified travel details.

How The Fake Cab Payment Scam Works?

According to a social media post by @CitizenKamran, which highlights the alleged scam, the fraud begins after a match on a dating platform. The woman agrees to meet the man but asks him to arrange or pay for her cab. She later claims that she does not trust him enough to accept the money directly and insists that he pay the driver in advance.

The alleged scam involves fabricated cab booking details, including the fare, driver's name and other information, to make the booking appear genuine. Once the victim transfers the money using the UPI QR code provided, the woman reportedly blocks him and stops responding.

NEW DATING SCAM ALERT IN BENGALURU

Several men are reportedly being targeted through Tinder and Bumble.

The pattern is simple: after matching, the woman agrees to meet but first asks the guy to pay for her cab. Later, she claims she doesn't trust him and asks him to pay the cab driver in advance.

Here's the catch: there is no actual cab booking. The scammer allegedly edits the fare, driver's name and other cab details to make it look genuine.

Once the victim transfers the money, she blocks him and disappears.

⚠️Please share this with your friends who use dating apps.

- Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 29, 2026

WhatsApp Chat Shows How The Scam Unfolds

Screenshots shared alongside the post show a WhatsApp conversation that begins at around 10:34 pm. The chat includes what appears to be a cab booking notification displaying a 'Pick-up in 17 min' message, a PIN and a cash payment option.

The woman tells the man that the driver will arrive in 17 minutes. When he offers to transfer the money directly to her, she refuses and insists that he pay the driver instead. She also claims that her bank account does not work at night.

At around 10:45 pm, she informs him that the cab has arrived and says she will send the driver's QR code. She then shares a photograph showing a UPI QR code.

The man subsequently asks her to show her identification and come to the room, to which she responds affirmatively. He later says that he will check in and reach the location in about 10 minutes. The conversation continues with questions about the estimated arrival time and whether she has a physical identity card.

Bengaluru Cyber Scam Alert: What Users Should Watch Out For

The alleged incident serves as a reminder to remain cautious when making payments to people met through online dating platforms. Users should independently verify cab bookings and avoid transferring money to unfamiliar UPI IDs or scanning QR codes based on screenshots or booking details shared by strangers.

A few precautions can help reduce the risk of falling victim to such scams:



Verify cab bookings directly through the official service provider.

Do not transfer money to an unknown person or driver based on unverified booking screenshots.

Be cautious if someone insists on advance payment or refuses a direct, verifiable payment arrangement.

Avoid scanning QR codes or making UPI payments without confirming the recipient's identity. Report suspected online financial fraud promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930.

People using online dating platforms in Bengaluru are advised to verify meeting and travel arrangements independently and exercise caution before making payments.