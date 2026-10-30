Woman And Six Year Old Son Found Dead In Pimpri Chinchwad Building

Tragic Discovery in Dange Chowk

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were found dead at a residential building in the Dange Chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening, police said. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the incident came to light at around 6:30 pm when residents heard a noise from the building's duct area and found the woman and the child lying there. The police were subsequently informed and rushed to the spot.

The deceased woman, identified as Ekta Bhangad, 33, was residing on the seventh floor of a residential building at Dange Chowk with her husband, Manoj Bhangad, 35, and their six-year-old son. The family originally hails from Rajasthan and had been living in the building for the past two years. Police said that Manoj, who works at an IT company in Yerawada, had left for work at around 10 am on Friday, while his wife and son were at home.

Police Investigation and CCTV Findings

Evidence from Surveillance Footage

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the building. According to the preliminary findings, the woman was seen taking the lift with her son to the 18th floor. The footage reportedly showed them removing their footwear there before falling from the building.

The bodies have been sent to YCM Hospital for further legal formalities. A forensic team has also been called to the scene, and police are conducting further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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