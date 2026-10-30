Saudi Arabia Halts Citizens' Travel To And From Kenya Amid Ebola Outbreak

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has introduced additional precautionary measures against the Ebola virus, including suspending travel to and from Kenya following an assessment of the outbreak by health authorities.

Under the new restrictions, Saudi citizens are prohibited from travelling to Kenya, while the issuance of all types of visas to travellers from the East African country has been suspended, the Kingdom's Public Health Authority announced on Friday, October 30.

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Entry into the Kingdom is also barred for travellers arriving from Kenya, including those transiting through other countries if they have lived in Kenya or another country experiencing an Ebola outbreak within the 21 days before their arrival.

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Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on October 6 after a Kenyan citizen who had travelled from Democratic Republic of Congo died in Nairobi.

Kenya is the fourth country to record a case linked to the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, the second largest on record with more than 8,000 cases.

Saudi Arabia's latest precautionary measures build on Saudi Arabia's existing efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. The Kingdom began introducing restrictions in July 2019 and strengthened them in May 2026 for travellers from countries affected by Ebola outbreaks.

In June 2026, Saudi Arabia also suspended travel for its citizens and residents to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. Additional precautions were introduced for travellers arriving from countries neighbouring affected areas, including screening at entry points, epidemiological investigations and early health response measures.

The Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said the health situation in Saudi Arabia remains reassuring and is under close monitoring. It added that it continues to track regional and international developments in coordination with relevant authorities and will introduce further preventive measures as needed to protect citizens, residents and visitors

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