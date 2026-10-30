MENAFN - GetNews) Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China-October 30, 2026

Regulatory expectations move in a consistent direction: more documented understanding of the process, more data, and more evidence that the validated state is maintained. This article describes where the direction of travel is visible and what it means for equipment purchasing.

Where the Direction Is VisibleFrom end-product testing to lifecycle validation

FDA's 2011 process validation guidance sets out a lifecycle approach - process design, process qualification and continued process verification - rather than a one-off exercise. The implication for buyers is that equipment has to support the third stage, not only the second: it needs to produce usable process data continuously.

From paper records to electronic records

Electronic batch records and automated data capture are now the norm in new installations. In regulated markets, systems are expected to address FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements on electronic records, signatures and audit trails.

From fixed process to design space

Quality by design approaches define a range within which the process is known to work. Changes inside that range need less regulatory handling than changes outside it, which rewards equipment with well-characterised, controllable parameters.

From single-site inspection to supply chain scrutiny

Materials, components and contract manufacturers are increasingly within scope. Traceable material certificates for product-contact parts, linked to machine serial numbers, are part of the answer.

What This Means for Procurement



Specify data output, not only mechanical output: which parameters are logged, at what frequency, and in what format.

Specify the documentation set at quotation: DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ, material certificates, SOPs, calibration and change control documentation.

Specify verification before shipment: FAT and SAT with records that enter the qualification file. Prefer one accountable party: a single supplier owning the line-level package rather than several vendors each documenting their own machine.

Aligned Machinery was founded in 2004, operates its production base in Zhejiang Province with five subsidiaries and factories, holds more than 68 independently developed patents and serves more than 550 companies in over 100 countries. CE documentation is available for the products supplied, and equipment is designed in line with GMP requirements. Turnkey projects run through engineering, procurement, construction, validation and support.

FAQ

How is pharmaceutical regulation changing?

The direction is towards lifecycle validation rather than one-off qualification, electronic records rather than paper, defined design space rather than fixed parameters, and supply chain scrutiny that includes materials and components.

What does the lifecycle approach mean for equipment buyers?

Equipment has to support continued process verification, not only initial qualification. That means specifying which parameters are logged, at what frequency and in what format, as part of the machine purchase.

What documentation should be specified at quotation stage?

DQ, IQ, OQ and PQ documentation, material certificates for product-contact parts, SOPs for operation, cleaning and maintenance, calibration procedures and change control documentation, tied to the configuration supplied.

Why is single-source responsibility preferred?

With one supplier, a single party owns the line-level documentation package including the interfaces between machines, and FAT and SAT verification is completed before on-site installation. With several vendors, each documents only its own machine.

About us

Aligned Machinery was founded in 2004 by people born in the 1970s and 1980s who were interested in technology research and development and marketing. Established in Shanghai with its production base in Zhejiang Province, it is a technology-driven company specializing in the R&D, manufacture, marketing, and related services of pharmaceutical industry machinery and packaging machinery. The company has five subsidiaries and factories, offering a comprehensive range of solid dosage equipment, oral dissolving film solutions, and complete oral dose process solutions.