Thinheal Strengthens Its Global Presence Through Peptide API Research And Production

The global pharmaceutical industry continues to show growing interest in peptide-based products, driven by advances in drug development, increasing research activity, and demand for specialized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). As peptide technologies become more important across pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on research capabilities, production infrastructure, and consistent manufacturing processes. Against this industry background, Hangzhou ThinHeal Pharma-Tech Co., Ltd. is strengthening its position in the peptide sector through continued development of its peptide API portfolio, research platforms, and manufacturing capabilities.

Founded in 2019, ThinHeal is a biopharmaceutical company integrating independent research and development, production, sales, and customized peptide research and manufacturing services. Its business covers pharmaceutical peptide APIs, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, and cosmetic peptide development and production. By combining these business areas within one operating system, the company aims to support different requirements across the peptide industry, from product development to manufacturing.

Building an Integrated Peptide Research and Manufacturing Platform

ThinHeal's development strategy is closely connected to its investment in research and production infrastructure. According to the company's corporate information, its production capacity for chemically synthesized peptides has reached several tons. The company also operates a research and development center and a dedicated production base, supporting work across peptide development, process research, and manufacturing.

The company's development milestones reflect its gradual expansion of technical and production capabilities. Following its establishment in 2019, ThinHeal achieved ISO 9001 certification in 2022 and developed multiple generic APIs. In 2024, it launched a 20,000-square-meter GMP facility and filed three Drug Master Files (DMFs) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In 2025, its GLP-1 API and finished dosage form preparations were advanced for global market requirements. The company further reported obtaining three WC certificates and reaching an annual production capacity of 3,000 kilograms in 2026.

These milestones illustrate the company's focus on developing the infrastructure and technical systems required for peptide manufacturing. They also provide a foundation for serving pharmaceutical businesses and research organizations with different development and production needs.

Expanding Therapeutic Peptide API Product Categories

Therapeutic peptide APIs represent an important part of ThinHeal's business portfolio. The company's product range includes GLP-1 analogues, GLP-2 analogues, gastrointestinal peptides, and other therapeutic peptide APIs. Its listed products include semaglutide, tirzepatide, liraglutide, linaclotide, retatrutide, eptifibatide, dulaglutide, deslorelin, triptorelin, and other peptide-related compounds.

Among these categories, GLP-1-related peptides have attracted considerable attention in pharmaceutical research and drug development. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, while tirzepatide acts on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors. These compounds illustrate the increasing complexity of peptide-based drug development and the technical requirements associated with producing specialized pharmaceutical ingredients.

ThinHeal's product portfolio also includes peptides with applications in other therapeutic research areas. Linaclotide, for example, belongs to the gastrointestinal peptide category, while eptifibatide is associated with research and pharmaceutical applications involving platelet aggregation. The diversity of these products reflects the broad range of structures and functions represented across therapeutic peptide development.

For API manufacturers, supporting such a portfolio requires more than individual product synthesis. Process development, impurity control, purification, analytical evaluation, and production consistency all contribute to the technical requirements of peptide manufacturing. ThinHeal's continued focus on its peptide research platform provides a basis for addressing these requirements across different product categories.

Developing Cosmetic Peptides for Ingredient Applications

In addition to pharmaceutical peptides, ThinHeal has established a product category dedicated to cosmetic peptides. This business area connects peptide synthesis technologies with the development of ingredients used in cosmetic research and formulation.

One of the company's listed products is copper tripeptide, also known as GHK-Cu. This peptide complex consists of a glycine-histidine-lysine tripeptide coordinated with a copper ion. It has attracted interest in cosmetic science because of its relationship with biological signaling and research into skin-related processes.

The development of cosmetic peptide ingredients involves considerations that differ from those associated with pharmaceutical APIs. Ingredient identity, purity, stability, compatibility with formulation systems, and manufacturing consistency can all influence how raw materials are evaluated by cosmetic ingredient manufacturers and formulation developers.

By maintaining both therapeutic and cosmetic peptide product categories, ThinHeal addresses two distinct areas of peptide-related manufacturing. This portfolio structure also reflects the versatility of peptide chemistry and its relevance to different industrial applications.

Strengthening Technical Capabilities in Peptide Synthesis

Peptide manufacturing involves a series of technical processes that require specialized expertise and production controls. ThinHeal reports that its research system includes complex peptide and peptoid chemical synthesis and modification, peptide fragment design and synthesis, and multiple separation and purification technologies.

The company's research and development team consists of more than 130 members, with nearly 20% holding doctoral or master's degrees. Its core research personnel have more than 20 years of experience in peptide drug development, providing technical experience in areas such as molecular design, synthesis route development, and process optimization.

Both solid-phase and liquid-phase chemical synthesis technologies form part of the company's technical approach. Selecting suitable synthesis strategies depends on peptide sequence complexity, molecular characteristics, process requirements, and the intended production scale. Separation and purification technologies are also essential for managing impurities and obtaining products that meet defined quality specifications.

These technical capabilities are particularly relevant as peptide projects move from laboratory research toward pilot-scale and commercial manufacturing. An integrated research and production structure can help coordinate process development with subsequent manufacturing requirements.

Supporting Customized Peptide Development Through CDMO Services

Beyond its own peptide API portfolio, ThinHeal provides customized peptide research and manufacturing services through its CDMO business. These services include project-based contract research and development, contract manufacturing, and related commercialization support.

The company identifies innovative pharmaceutical companies and scientific research institutions as key customer groups for its CDMO operations. Some pharmaceutical partners have reportedly worked with ThinHeal from the product development stage, establishing longer-term cooperation throughout different project phases.

For pharmaceutical developers, selecting a peptide CDMO partner involves evaluating technical expertise, manufacturing facilities, process development capabilities, and the ability to support project-specific requirements. The coordination of research, analytical testing, process optimization, and production can be important when developing complex peptide products.

ThinHeal's integrated business model combines peptide API manufacturing with customized development and production services. This structure allows the company to participate in different stages of peptide projects while maintaining a focus on specialized manufacturing technologies.

Looking Ahead at Global Peptide Industry Development

As pharmaceutical research and cosmetic ingredient development continue to evolve, peptide manufacturers are expected to face increasingly diverse technical and manufacturing requirements. Product complexity, process consistency, regulatory documentation, and production scalability will remain important considerations for companies operating in this sector.

ThinHeal's development across therapeutic peptide APIs, cosmetic peptides, and CDMO services demonstrates its approach to building a diversified peptide business. Through investment in research infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, and technical personnel, the company is continuing to develop capabilities intended to support customers in international pharmaceutical and ingredient markets.

With its expanding product categories and integrated research and production platform, ThinHeal is positioning itself to participate in the evolving global peptide industry. Its continued focus on peptide synthesis, API manufacturing, and customized development services will remain central to its long-term business development.

For more information about its peptide API portfolio, therapeutic peptides, cosmetic peptides, and customized manufacturing services, visit the official website:

About us

Hangzhou Thinheal Pharma-Tech Co., Ltd. was established in 2019. It is a biopharmaceutical company that combines independent R&D, production, sales and customized research and development and production of peptide products. The core management team is composed of professionals with a pharmaceutical background and nearly 20 years of management experience in the peptide industry. Thinheal has built a R&D center and a production base. The total production capacity of chemically synthesized peptides has now reached several tons, ranking at the forefront of the industry.