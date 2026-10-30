TPU Hot Melt Products Expand Applications Across Multiple Industries

The core principle of TPU hot melt products (typically including hot melt adhesive films, hot melt powders, and hot melt pellets) is that they are solid at room temperature, melt and become tacky when heated to a certain temperature (usually 80°C-130°C), and then quickly solidify upon cooling to form a high-strength adhesive layer.

Because TPU offers high elasticity, resistance to water washing, low-temperature resistance, and solvent-free environmental friendliness, TPU hot melt products are a perfect alternative to traditional solvent-based adhesives (such as PU glue or neoprene adhesive) across many industries. Here are their core application areas:

1. Textile & Apparel Industry (Largest Application Market)

TPU hot melt films and powders are key materials for“seamless lamination” processes.



Outdoor Sportswear: Fabric lamination for jackets and ski wear, as well as seamless seam sealing for waterproof zippers and pockets (replacing traditional stitching to achieve absolute waterproofing).

Underwear & Activewear: Bonding of shoulder straps and edges for seamless bras and sports bras, providing soft, skin-friendly, and elastic support.

Footwear Manufacturing: Upper fabric lamination (e.g., bonding flyknit uppers with linings), toe cap shaping, and bonding of soles to uppers. Functional Textiles: Lamination of automotive interior fabrics (seats, headliners), as well as curtains and upholstery fabrics.

2. Automotive Industry

Utilizing the high/low-temperature resistance, oil resistance, and aging resistance of TPU hot melts



Interior Component Lamination: Lamination of leather/fabric with foam for dashboards, door panels, and seats.

Wire Harness Fixation: Hot melt tapes or hot melt tubes for automotive wire harnesses, which shrink upon heating to secure the harness and provide waterproof sealing. Filters & Lighting: Edge bonding of air filter paper, and sealing of automotive lights (some use hot melt adhesives).

3. Electronics & Electrical Industry



Structural Component Bonding: Bonding of phone mid-frames to screens and back covers, as well as lamination of smartwatch straps. TPU adhesive films provide excellent shock absorption.

Cable Jacketing: Hot melt overmolding at interfaces of data cables and power cords, providing strain relief and waterproof protection. Battery Encapsulation: Insulating bonding and fixation of internal components in new energy battery packs.

4. Digital Printing & Packaging (DTF & Printing)



DTF (Direct to Film) Digital Heat Transfer: A rapidly growing application in recent years. TPU hot melt powder (such as the JT-5082 you previously asked about) is scattered onto printed PET film and heat-transferred onto T-shirts and denim, providing excellent resistance to washing and elasticity. Packaging Industry: Edge bonding for premium gift boxes (e.g., wine boxes, cosmetic boxes), and eco-friendly paper-plastic lamination.

5. Medical & Hygiene Products



Medical Protection: Seam sealing for surgical gowns and isolation gowns (replacing stitching to prevent virus and liquid penetration).

Hygiene Materials: Composite bonding for elastic waistbands and leak-proof cuffs of diapers and sanitary napkins. Medical Catheters: Bonding of certain interventional catheters or balloons.

6. Construction & Industrial Composites



Pipeline Anti-corrosion: Coating wrapping for oil, gas, and insulation pipes.

Specialty Composites: TPU adhesive films used for bonding honeycomb panels, metals to plastics, or edge sealing of laminated safety glass. Reflective Materials: Fixation of glass beads on highway reflective signs and reflective clothing (using TPU powder).

Summary & Advantages

The reason TPU hot melt products are so widely used is primarily due to three core advantages:

Eco-friendly & Pollution-free: 100% solid content, free of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), complying with stringent environmental regulations.Highly Efficient Processing: Melt-and-stick instantly; initial strength is achieved within seconds of cooling, suitable for automated assembly lines.Excellent Performance: Extremely high flexibility, resistance to water washing and dry cleaning, and resistance to low temperatures (no embrittlement at -30°C).

Connection to Linghua New Materials: As a professional TPU manufacturer, Yantai Linghua New Material Co., Ltd. not only provides high-transparency, hydrolysis-resistant TPU base films (for apparel and footwear) but also produces various TPU hot melt adhesive powders and hot melt pellets. If you have a specific application scenario (such as DTF printing, seamless apparel, or automotive interiors), Linghua New Materials can provide customized TPU hot melt product solutions based on your processing temperature (e.g., low or high melting point) and viscosity requirements.

About Us

Yantai Linghua New Material Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Linghua New Material"), the main production is thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPU). We are a professional TPU supplier founded in 2010.