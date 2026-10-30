Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram pos, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has again struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” he wrote.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to preliminary information.

Russian drone strikes enterprise in Shostka, killing one and injuring eight

Earlier reports said that a woman was injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro this morning, while five apartment buildings and a school were damaged.