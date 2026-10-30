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Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro

Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-30 12:37:46

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram pos, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has again struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” he wrote.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to preliminary information.

Read also: Russian drone strikes enterprise in Shostka, killing one and injuring eight

Earlier reports said that a woman was injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro this morning, while five apartment buildings and a school were damaged.

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