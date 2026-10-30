Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President Ilham Aliyev Watched FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival Final And Attended Award Ceremony

President Ilham Aliyev Watched FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival Final And Attended Award Ceremony


Date: 2026-10-30 12:37:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final at Baku Crystal Hall.

Spain defeated Czechia 3–0 in the final to secure the title at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The head of state attended the ceremony to present awards to the winners.

MENAFN30102026000195011045ID1111891046


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search