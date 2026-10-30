President Ilham Aliyev Watched FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival Final And Attended Award Ceremony

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final at Baku Crystal Hall.

Spain defeated Czechia 3–0 in the final to secure the title at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The head of state attended the ceremony to present awards to the winners.