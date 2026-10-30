Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:42 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Provides an update on its previously announced strategic investment with HOB Energy FZCO and the concurrent $5 million Shareholder Participation Offering. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off $0.02 at $0.35.
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