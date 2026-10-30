SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Everest Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2026. Investors who purchased (NYSE: EG) securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Everest securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/everest-group-ltd-eg-class-action-lawsuit.

Everest Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business Defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited;Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business;Everest's reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; andaddressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

What's Next for Everest Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/everest-group-ltd-eg-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Everest you have until December 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Everest Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Everest Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at .

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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