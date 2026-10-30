IT Services Market Forecast 20262032: USD 2.79 Trillion Opportunity As AI Integration And Cloud Adoption Accelerate, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The IT services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% through 2032, driven by digital transformation, hybrid-cloud adoption, rising cybersecurity requirements, and increasing enterprise investments in artificial intelligence.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the IT services market size is projected to increase from USD 1.81 trillion in 2027 to USD 2.79 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 1.66 trillion in 2026, reflecting continued demand for outsourced technology services, enterprise modernization, and managed IT operations.

The report highlights that accelerating digital transformation, hybrid-cloud migration, growing cybersecurity requirements, and increasing investments in artificial intelligence are creating opportunities across the global IT services industry. Enterprises are engaging technology service providers to modernize applications, integrate cloud environments, implement enterprise AI solutions, and manage complex technology infrastructure. While expanding digital budgets and demand for specialized services support market growth, pricing pressure, talent shortages, and data-sovereignty requirements continue to influence provider margins and delivery strategies.

Key IT Services Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Digital Transformation and Enterprise AI Investments Expand IT Services Demand

Increasing enterprise investments in digital modernization and artificial intelligence are creating opportunities for IT services providers across industries. Organizations are prioritizing application modernization, data analytics, automation, and AI implementation to improve operational efficiency and support business innovation. Enterprise AI adoption is expanding demand for consulting, implementation, systems integration, and ongoing optimization services. These developments create opportunities for providers offering integrated AI, cloud, data, and enterprise transformation capabilities. However, competition from niche technology vendors requires larger service providers to demonstrate specialized expertise and measurable implementation outcomes.

Hybrid-Cloud Adoption and Managed Security Services Create Recurring Opportunities

Growing adoption of hybrid-cloud environments is increasing demand for services that connect, manage, and secure public and private infrastructure. As enterprises distribute workloads across multiple environments, service providers can secure assignments involving cloud migration, infrastructure integration, application management, and ongoing optimization. Cybersecurity requirements are also strengthening demand for managed security services. Organizations increasingly require continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, incident response, and remediation to address evolving security risks. Providers combining security monitoring with corrective engineering can address broader enterprise requirements and establish recurring service relationships.

Offshore and Nearshore Delivery Models Strengthen Global Service Networks

Global enterprises continue to use offshore delivery models to access specialized technology talent and manage operating costs. These models enable providers to serve international customers through remote software development, IT outsourcing, and business-process services. Nearshore delivery is gaining importance as enterprises seek closer collaboration, overlapping working hours, and access to regional engineering talent. Providers are expanding delivery operations across emerging technology hubs to serve international customers more effectively. These developments create opportunities for service companies that can balance offshore cost advantages with nearshore accessibility and specialized technical capabilities. Nevertheless, talent availability, employee retention, and the cost of developing advanced skills remain important considerations for providers expanding their global delivery networks.

"The IT services market is benefiting from increasing enterprise investments in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. As organizations modernize their technology environments, service providers have opportunities to expand their consulting, implementation, outsourcing, and managed-service portfolios. At the same time, pricing pressures and specialist talent shortages are making delivery efficiency and workforce development increasingly important competitive factors. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments alongside regional demand patterns, service-line opportunities, and competitive strategies to help decision-makers identify emerging opportunities across the global IT services industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Table of Contents (Partial) – IT Services Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Digital-Transformation Acceleration Post-COVID-19

4.2.2 Hybrid-Cloud Migration Boom

4.2.3 Escalating Cyber-Threat Landscape

4.2.4 Enterprise AI and Analytics Spend Surge

4.2.5 Vertical-Specific Cloud Platforms Adoption

4.2.6 Sustainability-Driven Green-IT Audits

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Service-Price Commoditization Pressure

4.3.2 Global Talent Shortage and Attrition

4.3.3 Data-Sovereignty Geopolitical Barriers

4.3.4 Scope-3 Carbon-Reporting Compliance Costs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.2 By End-User Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 Onshore Delivery

5.3.2 Nearshore Delivery

5.3.3 Offshore Delivery

5.4 By End-User Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Manufacturing

5.4.3 Government and Public Sector

5.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.4.6 Telecom and Media

5.4.7 Logistics and Transport

5.4.8 Energy and Utilities

5.4.9 Other End-User Verticals

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accenture plc

6.4.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

6.4.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

6.4.4 Infosys Limited

6.4.5 And More

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

IT Services Market Regional Outlook

North America remains a leading regional market for IT services, supported by established enterprise technology infrastructure, substantial cloud investments, and demand for cybersecurity, application modernization, and digital transformation services. Major technology companies and consulting providers continue to secure enterprise engagements involving cloud migration, AI implementation, and managed IT operations. However, pricing competition and the availability of specialized technology professionals influence service delivery costs and provider profitability.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the IT services market, supported by expanding digital infrastructure, enterprise modernization, and increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms. India's established IT outsourcing industry and growing technology services capabilities provide opportunities for international service delivery, while markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea continue to invest in enterprise digitalization and advanced technology solutions. Increasing demand for AI-enabled business processes and specialized cloud services is expected to support regional expansion.

Europe represents an established market supported by enterprise cloud adoption, cybersecurity requirements, and digital modernization initiatives. Businesses are increasingly investing in application development, cloud infrastructure, and technology integration. Regulatory requirements concerning data protection, cybersecurity, and digital sovereignty are also influencing procurement decisions, creating opportunities for providers with strong compliance and secure service-delivery capabilities.

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