Saint Elizabeth University Helps Launch Clinical Skills Lab At St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Saint Elizabeth University and St. Thomas Aquinas High School representatives join students to celebrate the opening of STA's new Clinical Skills Lab in Edison, N.J. Equipped with hospital beds and medical equipment donated by SEU, the lab gives students

Equipment donation expands hands-on health care exploration, building on a dual-enrollment partnership serving more than 150 students

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) and St. Thomas Aquinas High School (STA) celebrated the opening of a new Clinical Skills Lab at the Edison high school, expanding opportunities for students to explore health care careers while building a foundation for college study.Equipped with two hospital beds and medical equipment donated by SEU, the lab brings elements of a clinical environment into the high school classroom. Students can become familiar with equipment used in health care settings, connect academic concepts with practical learning and explore potential career paths before choosing a college major.The initiative builds on an established partnership between the two Catholic institutions. More than 150 STA students currently participate in SEU's dual-enrollment program, earning college credits while completing high school.Together, the lab and early college coursework connect two important stages of career preparation: helping students discover what they want to pursue and giving them a head start on the education needed to get there.CONNECTING CLASSROOM LEARNING WITH CAREER POSSIBILITIESThe Clinical Skills Lab supports STA's expanding career-focused academic pathways, which introduce students to fields including health sciences, engineering and business. For students considering nursing, physician assistant studies or other health professions, access to a clinical learning environment offers an opportunity to explore their interests more closely.The equipment donation also extends SEU's educational resources beyond its Morristown campus, supporting practical learning at a partner school and strengthening the connection between secondary and higher education.Representing SEU at the ribbon-cutting were Anthony B. Santamaria, Ph.D., Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs; Marjorie Tapia, NP; David Hill, Ed.D., Associate Vice President of Student Affairs; and Michael K. Smullen, Vice President of Institutional Advancement.They joined STA President Kevin Sacco; Principal Augustus Modla; Associate Principal Mark Fiore; Rev. David E. Keyes, Vice Principal for Catholic Mission; Suzanne Hernandez of Development; Heather Grande, Director of Communications and External Affairs; and students celebrating the new facility.CREATING AN EARLIER PATH TO COLLEGESEU's dual-enrollment program gives students at partner high schools access to college-level coursework, helping them explore academic interests and become familiar with college expectations before graduation.Depending on how earned credits apply toward a student's eventual degree, dual enrollment can also reduce the coursework, time and tuition required to complete college. Students gain an opportunity to make more informed decisions about their education while beginning to build their college record.By pairing college coursework with hands-on career exploration, SEU and STA are helping students make informed decisions about their futures. Students can explore health care interests, build confidence with college-level work and earn credits that may reduce the time and cost of completing a degree.Through the Clinical Skills Lab and dual enrollment, SEU and STA are expanding opportunities for students to connect their interests with college study, career preparation and service to their communities.For more information about Saint Elizabeth University, visit steu. To learn more about St. Thomas Aquinas High School, visit stahs.ABOUT SAINT ELIZABETH UNIVERSITYFounded in 1899 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) is an accredited, private, four-year, Catholic institution located in Morristown, New Jersey. Originally established as one of the first Catholic colleges for women in the United States, SEU has since evolved into a coeducational, comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across more than 39 areas of study.For over a century, SEU has been dedicated to advancing access, opportunity, and social mobility in higher education. The university consistently ranks among the top institutions nationwide for its impact on the social mobility of its students, many of whom are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Rooted in a tradition of service and leadership, SEU prepares graduates to make meaningful contributions to their professions, their communities, and the broader world. To learn more, visit steu.ABOUT ST. THOMAS AQUINAS HIGH SCHOOLFounded in 1969, St. Thomas Aquinas High School is a coeducational, college-preparatory Catholic high school in Edison, New Jersey, serving grades nine through 12. The only diocesan high school in the Diocese of Metuchen, STA combines academic rigor, Catholic formation and opportunities for career exploration to prepare students for college, careers and lives of service. Its diverse student community represents more than 60 school districts, primarily across Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties. Learn more at stahs.

Katherine O'Hara

The Oxígeno Project

9734608233 ext.

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Saint Elizabeth University Helps Launch Clinical Skills Lab at St. Thomas Aquinas High School News Provided By The Oxígeno Project October 30, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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