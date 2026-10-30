The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Is Projected To Grow To $113.36 Billion By 2030 Due To Increasing Industry Demand

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Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

The Business Research Company's Ambulatory Surgery Center Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ambulatory surgery center market is rapidly evolving as outpatient surgical care becomes increasingly preferred. With advancements in medical technology and shifting healthcare delivery models, this sector is set for continued growth. Let's explore the current market size, the driving forces behind its expansion, prominent regional insights, and key trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

The ambulatory surgery center market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $88.66 billion in 2025 to $93.25 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This upward trend in the past can be attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures, a shift of surgeries from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), increased demand for more affordable surgical care, the growth of physician-owned centers, and the availability of specialized outpatient surgical equipment.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $113.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Contributing factors include the rising use of robotic-assisted outpatient surgeries, greater investments in high-efficiency surgical facilities, expansion in outpatient orthopedic and ophthalmic procedures, increased patient preference for convenience, and the broad adoption of bundled payment models. Key trends shaping this future growth involve a surge in minimally invasive surgeries, a preference for freestanding ASCs, expansion of specialty-focused centers, integration of cutting-edge surgical technologies, and a heightened emphasis on operational efficiency.

Understanding Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Their Role

An ambulatory surgery center is a healthcare facility designed specifically for outpatient surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive services. These centers aim to improve the outpatient experience by offering more flexible scheduling, staff that are specially trained for particular procedures, and equipment tailored to specific surgical techniques. This specialized focus helps streamline care and improve patient outcomes.

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Increasing Surgical Procedures as a Key Growth Driver

The growth of the ambulatory surgery center market is largely driven by the rising number of surgical procedures being performed. Surgery involves manual or instrumental interventions to alter internal body functions, improve appearance, or remove unwanted tissue or foreign objects. Factors fueling this increase include a shift toward outpatient care, advances in minimally invasive techniques, and an ongoing need to reduce hospital costs and inpatient stays. ASCs play a vital role in healthcare by enhancing procedural efficiency, improving patient outcomes, and broadening access to specialized surgical care. For instance, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7 percent rise in minimally invasive procedures during 2023, outpacing the growth of surgical procedures by 2 percent. Procedures like neuromodulator injections and hyaluronic acid fillers reached over 9 million and 5 million treatments respectively, underscoring the growing demand and supporting ASC market expansion.

Regional Overview of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ambulatory surgery center market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Is Projected to Grow to $113.36 Billion by 2030 Due to Increasing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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