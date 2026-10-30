Kvarn Capital Launches Kvarn X Embedded, A New Crypto-As-A-Service Business For European Financial Platforms

Kvarn X Embedded

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kvarn Capital Ltd (“Kvarn Capital”) launches Kvarn X Embedded, which lets banks, brokers, fintechs and other digital platforms across the European Economic Area bring crypto-asset trading, custody and transfers to their customers through a single API. The regulated crypto-asset services are provided by Kvarn Capital under its own CASP authorisation.The launch marks the expansion of Kvarn Capital's B2B business from operating its own Kvarn X app to making its technology, trading infrastructure and regulated crypto-asset services available to third-party platforms through API integrations.Kvarn Capital is a crypto-asset service provider authorised under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and Payment Institution under the PSD2 and supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Its CASP and Payment Institution authorisations are both passported across the European Economic Area.From a financial platform to financial infrastructureKvarn Capital has built the technology and operating infrastructure supporting the Kvarn X application, including institutional-grade liquidity connectivity, order execution, custody, transfers and the regulatory processes required to provide crypto-asset services.With Kvarn X Embedded, this infrastructure is now being made available to third parties as a dedicated B2B offering.Through a single integration, partners can incorporate crypto functionality into an existing banking, brokerage, investment, wallet or fintech application without having to independently build the underlying trading, custody and crypto infrastructure.The embedded model does not change who provides the regulated crypto-asset services. Kvarn Capital remains the regulated service provider and retains responsibility for and control over the regulated crypto-asset service layer and the associated customer relationship. Partners keep their own brand, distribution and user experience around those services.Customers using regulated crypto-asset services always enter into the relevant customer relationship with Kvarn Capital.“This is the launch of a new business line for Kvarn Capital. We have spent several years building the trading, custody and compliance machinery behind Kvarn X. With Kvarn X Embedded, other financial platforms across Europe can now use it too.”Joonas Järvinen, Founder of Kvarn Capital“Most banks and fintechs don't want to build a crypto exchange. They want to enable crypto to be offered to the customers they already have. That is what Kvarn X Embedded is for.”Built for banks, fintechs, brokers and digital platformsKvarn X Embedded is designed as modular infrastructure for companies seeking to provide access to crypto-assets to their existing customers.Kvarn X Embedded provides access to more than 300 crypto-assets, institutional liquidity and execution infrastructure, crypto-asset custody and transfers, together with Kvarn Capital's regulated operating infrastructure.The model is designed for a broad range of partners, including banks and neobanks, investment platforms, brokers, fintech companies, wallets, established crypto brands and other digital businesses with existing customer bases.Partners connect to Kvarn Capital through APIs and can integrate the service into their existing app or platform.“Financial services are increasingly built into the apps people already use. We believe digital assets will follow the same path.”Joonas Järvinen“Our role is to provide the regulated infrastructure, so established companies can add crypto without rebuilding it all themselves. We see this as a scalable European business and an important second distribution channel alongside the Kvarn X application.”First partner announced in SwedenSwedish-listed Goobit Group AB (publ) is the first publicly announced collaboration for Kvarn X Embedded.Goobit Group's wholly owned subsidiary Goobit Blocktech AB has entered into an agreement with Kvarn Capital in connection with Futureproof, its planned savings platform combining Bitcoin, gold and interest-bearing assets. Under the partnership, Kvarn Capital provides order execution, custody and transfer services for crypto-assets under its own CASP authorisation, while Goobit is responsible for its brand, distribution and broader user experience outside the regulated crypto-asset services. Kvarn Capital does not provide investment advice or portfolio management under the partnership.Customers using the regulated crypto-asset services are Kvarn Capital customers for those services.The partnership provides the first publicly announced example of the Kvarn X Embedded operating model in practice.Interested in Kvarn X Embedded?Bring regulated crypto-asset services within reach of your customers by partnering with Kvarn Capital.If you are a bank, fintech, broker, investment platform or digital business, reach out to our team at...About Kvarn Capital Ltd and Kvarn XKvarn Capital Ltd is a Finnish crypto-asset service provider authorised under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and an authorised payment institution supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Kvarn Capital provides crypto-asset and payment services and is one of the operating entities behind the Kvarn X application.Kvarn X is a Finnish cross-asset financial application bringing crypto-assets, traditional investments, gold and payments into a single digital platform. It provides access to more than 300 crypto-assets (including Bitcoin), over 850 traditional investment products, gold and payment services, supported by institutional-grade liquidity and trading infrastructure.Services available through Kvarn X are provided by specialised group companies within their respective regulatory and operational perimeters.Other operating entities behind Kvarn X include:Kvarn Investment Services Ltd, a MiFID II investment firm providing investment services in relation to traditional financial instruments available through the Kvarn X app.Kvarn Metals Ltd, operator of Kvarn X Gold, the platform's gold offering. Kvarn Metals Ltd is not a regulated financial services provider and is not supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.The Kvarn X group serves both direct customers and business partners through the Kvarn X application, APIs and the Kvarn X Embedded Crypto-as-a-Service offering.Read more:Kvarn X Embedded:For further informationKvarn Capital Ltd |... |Risk information: This release is provided for information purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation. Crypto-assets involve significant risks and may lose some or all of their value. Crypto-assets are not covered by deposit guarantee or investor compensation schemes. The crypto-asset services referred to in this release are provided by Kvarn Capital Ltd.

Joonas Järvinen

Kvarn X

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Kvarn Capital launches Kvarn X Embedded, a new Crypto-as-a-Service business for European financial platforms News Provided By Kvarn X October 30, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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