Looking To Learn More About Partners For Our Communities (POC)? Attend POC's Open House In Palatine On November 4!

Read the latest from Partners for Our Communities here:

On November 4, 2026, from 4 pm - 7 pm, Partners for Our Communities (POC) and its Agency Partners are hosting an Open House at 1585 N. Rand Road, Palatine, IL.

- POC Executive Director Seth Moland-Kovash

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Partners for Our Communities' Second Annual Open House is taking place on Wednesday, November 4, at the Palatine Community Resource Center, 1585 N. Rand Road.

Partners for Our Communities (POC) strives to empower people and change lives every day across the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago and often in partnership with other agencies. In fact, more than 12 agencies are located within the Palatine Community Resource Center.

“POC strives to empower our clients by connecting them with resources and tools,” says POC Executive Director Seth Moland-Kovash.“Our goal is that each and every person who encounters Partners for Our Communities walks away from the interaction with more resources to do the things they and their families need and want.”

At 1585 N. Rand Road in Palatine, Partners for Our Communities aims to help clients find their own paths to success. This might mean English as a second language classes, legal support, community events, free clothing closets and more.

This Open House gives POC the opportunity to connect with its supporters, clients, partners and others interested in making our community stronger. POC Staff and Partners will be on-site for tours and to share available programs.

“We have so many dedicated friends and partners who help us every day to build our vision for a community of active citizens, healthy families, and vibrant neighborhoods,” adds Moland-Kovash.“This last year, we grew and added new partnerships. In fact, our Clothing Closet is currently being redesigned to better meet our clients' needs.”

Partners for Our Communities hopes to see you at its upcoming Open House. If you're interested but can't make it, visit POC for more about POC's programs and services.

ABOUT POC: Partners for Our Communities (POC) empowers underserved people to develop self-sufficiency and become leaders in their communities. We build partnerships with other community organizations, connect families with local resources, and remove barriers to access. POC is proud to provide a skilled, culturally sensitive staff who is bilingual and bicultural. Because we are all stronger together.

Ashley Richardson

Partners for Our Communities

773-787-3067

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Looking to Learn More about Partners for Our Communities (POC)? Attend POC's Open House in Palatine on November 4! News Provided By Faith Feeds Food Pantry October 30, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Human Rights



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