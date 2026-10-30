PM Modi Writes To Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Says Mother's Demise Leaves Irreplaceable Void

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote a condolence letter to the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following the demise of his mother, saying that "a mother's departure leaves an emptiness in the heart that can never be filled".

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death and said that a mother's affection is the greatest strength in life, while her blessings remain the most precious inheritance.

"A mother's love and blessings remain a source of strength at every stage of life. Her departure leaves an emptiness in the heart that no one can fill," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to Chouhan's long journey in public life, PM Modi said that family values and the blessings of elders had played an important role in shaping his life.

"Though his mother was no longer physically present, her memories and the values she had instilled would continue to guide him," he added.

The Prime Minister also prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family to overcome the loss.

Chouhan's mother -- Kashi Bai (76), died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal. She had been unwell for some time.

Her mortal remains were kept at Chouhan's residence in Bhopal's Saket Nagar for people to pay their last respects before being taken to her native village Jait in Sehore district.

Later on Friday evening, the last rites were performed at Jait in accordance with Vedic rituals and traditions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Bhrartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Hemant Khandelwal attended the funeral and paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, several state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior administrative officials, party workers and a large number of local residents were also present. They offered condolences to Chouhan and other members of the bereaved family.

Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of different states and political leaders cutting across party lines also expressed grief over her demise.

After the cremation, Chouhan planted a sapling at Jait in memory of his mother.

He said he hoped the plants would grow into trees, providing shade and shelter to birds, insects and other living creatures while contributing to environmental conservation.

"Just as a mother's affection remains with us like a cool shade throughout life, I pray that her blessings continue to remain with us. Along with these trees, my mother's memories will also remain evergreen," Chouhan said after the plantation.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a senior BJP leader, served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for more than 17 years before joining the Union Cabinet as the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister in 2024.