Press Release: Fastercapital Continues Support As Sacco Advances Dubai Flagship Execution

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Sacco, the Italy-founded quick-service pasta concept, today reported a set of operational and commercial milestones as it advances pre-opening execution for a Dubai flagship store... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Milan, Italy & Dubai, UAE

Sacco, the Italy-founded quick-service pasta concept, today reported a set of operational and commercial milestones as it advances pre-opening execution for a Dubai flagship store with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program.

Under continued collaboration with FasterCapital and through EquityPilot, Sacco's current execution focus is on store concept and fit-out delivery, workforce and compliance readiness, technology and packaging validation, and fundraising preparedness to support launch activities.

What the Startup Delivers?

Sacco is developing a QSR-ready offering centered on fresh pasta and quick-service presentation.

Recent workstreams include:

– Complete store concept and operational layout design for QSR execution.

– POS and payments integration via the ASTRA ecosystem to support front-counter sales and operations.

– Recipe optimization and packaging validation for consistent food quality and heat retention.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to support Sacco in its current growth stage through:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to prioritize launch tasks.

– Fundraising readiness support, including financial model review and materials refinement.

– Pitch and communication refinement to prepare investor outreach.

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and service providers where appropriate.

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance during pre-opening execution.

Current Execution

Priorities Sacco's ongoing priorities include: – Finalizing store concept and interior design with Finch Interiors (Dubai).

– Advancing fit-out delivery and construction management discussions with Projeco (Dubai).

– Establishing recruitment, visa, and workforce administration processes with TASC (Dubai).

– Company formation and compliance support with ChooseUAE for Dubai Mainland setup.

– Implementing SONIX's ASTRA POS for operations and payments.

– Completing packaging tests on bagasse pasta containers and finalizing supplier shortlists.

– Coordinating launch marketing alignment with Upscale Media and continuing press outreach.

– Continuing investor discussions supported by a completed business plan and a financial model under review.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Sacco through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

Ecosystem relevance

Sacco's Dubai flagship workstreams place the company within a busy hospitality and retail ecosystem where rapid operational readiness and regulatory compliance are decisive. Local delivery partners for fit-out, staffing, and suppliers are being engaged to align operational capabilities with regional requirements.

Funding readiness note

Investor materials are in active preparation: the business plan is finalized and the financial model is under review by FasterCapital. These steps support fundraising readiness; however, funding outcomes remain subject to investor decisions and are not guaranteed.

About Sacco

Sacco is a quick-service pasta concept originating from Italy that aims to deliver freshly prepared pasta in an operationally scalable format. The team is currently executing pre-opening activities for a Dubai flagship, focusing on store design, construction, staffing, technology, and supply-chain readiness.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.