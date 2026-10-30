PM Modi Witnesses Anand Math Play In Gujarat Ahead Of Ekta Diwas

PM Modi Attends Anand Math Production at Ekta Nagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday witnessed a theatrical adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Anand Math' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, as part of the cultural programme organised on the eve of the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Titled 'Anand Math: Maa Ne Phir Bulaya Hai', the production was presented by the National School of Drama (NSD), featuring around 300 artistes performing on a 100 ft by 100 ft stage. The approximately 90-minute performance offered a contemporary interpretation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1882 novel, which features 'Vande Mataram'. The performance forms part of the two-day Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations being held at Ekta Nagar, which is home to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Bharat Parv' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat and visited stalls at the event during his two-day visit to the state.

Development Initiatives and Research Visits

He also visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm and the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory in Banaskantha district. During his visit to the research centre, the Prime Minister toured the facilities at the BBBRC cattle farm and the ET-IVF Laboratory, which focus on bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present during the Prime Minister's visit.

Advancing Bovine Breeding Technologies

The facility is aimed at strengthening bovine breeding, genetic improvement and the adoption of advanced reproductive technologies. It will be the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times. Before visiting the research centre, PM Modi held a roadshow in Banaskantha as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat. PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore to the nation from Banaskantha district. (ANI)

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