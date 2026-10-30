Talent500 Survey Report Finds Career Growth Drives Tech Job Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - October 30, 2026 -

Talent500 has released "What Talent Wants in 2026" survey report, a study of 2,000 technology, product and data professionals in India that examines how candidates evaluate employers before applying for or accepting a role. The findings indicate that career decisions are now largely made before the first interview, with defined career growth emerging as the most influential factor in whether candidates proceed.

According to the survey, 87% of respondents rate defined career-growth information as very important, while 79% would drop an application or decline an offer if an employer offers no clear career path or growth story. A further 80% said a defined career path with named levels and timelines would either strongly influence their decision or be non-negotiable before accepting an offer. At , Talent500 publishes its wider research on technology careers and hiring, of which these findings form the latest part.

The study also points to a highly mobile workforce. When asked how they would respond if a comparable offer arrived the next day, 59% said they would actively consider a change, while only 18% said they would definitely or probably stay with their current employer. Openness to a move rises with experience, reaching 91% among professionals with more than 12 years in the industry.

Candidates are researching employers across a wide range of sources before applying. The survey found that 92% research a company on LinkedIn and 81% visit its website or careers page, while 49% consult review platforms such as Glassdoor and AmbitionBox and 31% now use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

Trust is concentrated among people with direct experience of a workplace. Former employees were the most trusted source of information at 48%, followed by current employees' LinkedIn posts at 44%, while posts from company leadership were trusted by 23% of respondents. At the same time, 56% rated the profile of a prospective manager as very important, and 50% said they would walk away from an opportunity where leadership is difficult to find or read about.

Hands-on AI experience showed the largest gap between expectation and delivery among the six workplace factors measured. While 71% of respondents said hands-on AI upskilling matters to them, only 29% said their current employer provides it. Control over working hours and formal certifications also showed sizeable gaps.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) emerged as the preferred next destination, with 69% of respondents ranking a GCC of a multinational company as their first choice for their next career move. The preference extends well beyond current GCC staff, with GCCs ranked first by 72% of respondents in product companies, 70% in startups and 64% in IT services. When evaluating a GCC role, 48% cited a clear career growth path as a leading factor, ahead of the global parent brand at 41% and compensation at 17%.

The data also identifies a gap within GCCs themselves. Only 36% of current GCC employees described their career path as very clear, compared with 50% of those in IT services and 51% in startups, a finding the report notes could make career clarity a differentiator as individual centres compete for experienced talent.

"What has changed is not simply what talent wants. It is how people decide whether an opportunity is worth pursuing at all," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR and CEO of 1Wrk. "For employers, that changes the job. It is no longer enough to have a strong opportunity. The things talent values must also be clear, credible and visible before candidates are asked to commit."

The survey was conducted through the Talent500 community, with respondents spanning IT services, product companies, GCCs and startups. The complete findings, including breakdowns by employer type and experience level, are published in the What Talent Wants in 2026 report.

About Talent500

Talent500 is a career platform that connects technology and non-technology professionals with opportunities at Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. GCCs are offshore hubs established by multinational companies to manage core business functions such as engineering, analytics and product development. Unlike outsourced service providers, these centres are owned and operated by the parent company and work as an extension of its global teams. Talent500 is part of ANSR, a firm that helps global enterprises and fast-growing startups set up and scale GCCs in India. Together, the two businesses support both sides of the process, with ANSR assisting companies in establishing their centres and Talent500 helping those centres find the professionals needed to run them. For more information, visit talent500.com.

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TALENT500

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CONTACT: Clint Thomas