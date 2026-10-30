Upcoming Books By Advantage The Authority Company Span High-Stakes Industries, Investing, And Leadership

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announces five upcoming books on investing, leadership, entrepreneurship, and real estate by notable industry experts.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founders, CEOs, and experts will express their knowledge and insights on topics such as investing, entrepreneurship, leadership, oil and gas, and real estate in five new publishing projects announced by Advantage | The Authority Company.Advantage is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These five authors who are part of the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Michael Hoy: He is the founder and managing partner of Hoy Partners LLC and former CEO of Great Day Improvements, where he led the company through a decade of record growth. A recipient of the 2023 Legends of the Home Improvement Industry Award, Hoy has held senior leadership roles across the building products industry. His forthcoming book,“Lead Them Higher: Rethinking Winning, Leadership, and What Lasts,” draws on decades of leadership experience, including pivotal successes, difficult decisions, and hard-earned lessons, to offer a practical approach to leading people rather than simply managing results. Through candid reflections and real-world experiences, Hoy explores what it takes to develop capable, confident teams that succeed without constant oversight and foster a culture of shared success where everyone has the opportunity to win.Imprint: Entrepreneur Books- Travis Penfield: The founder and CEO of 49 Financial, a values-based financial planning firm, Penfield has faced some of life's toughest tensions firsthand: recovering from emergency brain surgery, leading his financial advisory firm to independence, and supporting his wife, Jaclyn, through her battle with cancer. His upcoming book,“The Tension,” is a guide for builders and leaders on managing and learning from the inevitable tensions of their lives and work. Penfield explores the major tensions that entrepreneurs and leaders face, informed by his experiences and others' insights. He provides an easy-to-follow framework for noticing, assessing, accepting, and productively managing the tension.Imprint: Forbes Books- Steve Qualkinbush: He has initiated and managed real estate development projects totaling more than $500 million. With 50-plus years of combined practice, Qualkinbush has built, tested, and refined a proven process for adding value to commercial real estate in the communities that need it most. Steve and co-authors Bob Qualkinbush and Lyneir Richardson have an upcoming book that is the distillation of that process, one organized around four forces that act on every property at every stage of its life: physical, regulatory, cultural, and market. Their book equips economic development officials with a framework for evaluating proposals and advocating for the incentives and subsidies that produce sustained community economic development.Imprint: Advantage Books- Matt Slaine: Slaine has spent more than two decades operating at the intersection of entrepreneurial ambition and institutional capital. He's been a CEO, a franchisee, an operator, and a board member across four industries and four private equity-backed companies. He is currently the CEO of Princeton Medspa Partners.“Special at Scale: The Decisions That Make or Break Entrepreneurs, Investors, and the Multilocation Businesses They Build Together,” is a book that offers an unflinching look at the relationship and decision-making layer that sits beneath the operations. Slaine has watched brilliant people lose everything, and less obvious ones win big. Slaine's book is for entrepreneurs who are building toward something larger, and for the investors who back them.Imprint: Entrepreneur Books- Jay Young: Young is a fourth-generation oilman and founder and CEO of King Operating Corp. King's business model is designed to minimize risk by acquiring and developing in areas that have a long history of producing oil and gas. Young's second book is the updated edition of“The Upside of Oil and Gas Investing,” which was originally published in 2020. Young provides a first-person guide to direct investment in domestic oil and gas. His central argument is that the traditional oil deal is structurally designed to pay the promoter first and the investor last, and that King's model offers a more equitable and repeatable alternative. The second edition expands the scope of the first and aligns with the energy-forward climate of 2026.Imprint: Forbes BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Upcoming Books By Advantage | The Authority Company Span High-Stakes Industries, Investing, and Leadership News Provided By Advantage Media October 30, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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