Rare 42.6 Acre Snake River Estate In Jackson Hole Lists For $37.5 Million

Featuring elevated Teton views, five private ponds, and direct Snake River access, Drift House pairs irreplaceable water rights with unmatched privacy

- Latham Jenkins, Broker of Live Water PropertiesJACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 42.6 acre estate along the Snake River in Jackson Hole has been listed for $37.5 million, offering a combination of private water, wildlife habitat and panoramic Teton views in one of the valley's most sought-after river corridors. Latham Jenkins, Broker with Live Water Properties, is the listing agent.Known as Drift House, the property is located within the Solitude community and encompasses five private ponds, landscaped grounds, mature cottonwoods, and direct access to the Snake River. Its defining distinction, however, is the relationship between the residence and the water: unlike many homes along the river, the principal living spaces are elevated above the river bottom, providing direct views of the Snake River and Tetons.“Many properties along the Snake River offer access to the water, but relatively few allow you to actually see the river from the home,” said Jenkins.“At Drift House, that relationship is fundamental to the experience. You're surrounded by the river corridor, but you're also positioned to take it all in.”The property's 42.6 acres feature five ponds connected by walking paths and bridges, established landscaping and extensive stands of mature cottonwood. The Snake River corridor provides habitat for native wildlife and opportunities for fly fishing, walking and exploring the property throughout the seasons.In addition to its private trails, the property benefits from access to Solitude's shared mile-plus river dike, where residents can walk or ride horseback along the Snake River.The residence occupies an established position within the river bottom that predates portions of today's development framework. Its proximity to the ponds, mature habitat, and river corridor, combined with elevated views of the river and mountains, creates a relationship between home and landscape that would be difficult to reproduce under current development standards.The residence was originally designed by Vince Lee, a Jackson Hole architect whose work contributed to the valley's tradition of site responsive residential architecture.Rather than placing the principal living spaces at ground level, Lee organized the home around an elevated upper floor, allowing the great room, dining room, kitchen and primary suite to overlook the property's ponds, the Snake River and Teton Range.The approximately 8,960 square foot residence and guest accommodations offer 4 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Recent renovations have updated the principal living spaces, reconfigured the staircase and expanded the upper deck while retaining the original home's substantial log construction and Western architectural character.A private suite with an independent exterior entrance, kitchen and living area provides additional flexibility for extended family, visiting guests or an on-site caretaker.As development opportunities become increasingly constrained in Jackson Hole, established properties combining substantial acreage, water resources, wildlife habitat and mountain views occupy a distinctive position within the luxury real estate market.“At this level, buyers are increasingly focused on attributes that can't simply be designed or built,” Jenkins added.“Architecture can evolve, and interiors can be reimagined. But substantial acreage along the Snake River, with private water, direct river access and panoramic Teton views, is something entirely different. That's the enduring value of Drift House.”Drift House is offered for $37,500,000 through Latham Jenkins of Live Water Properties.Property Information, Photography and Film:snakeriverestateAbout Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins is an Associate Broker with Live Water Properties specializing in luxury residences, legacy ranches, recreational properties and significant land holdings in Jackson Hole and throughout the Rocky Mountain West. A Jackson Hole resident for nearly 30 years, Jenkins' work focuses particularly on properties distinguished by land, water, conservation, recreation and other attributes that are difficult to replicate. His perspective on Jackson Hole luxury real estate and Western land has been featured by national and regional media including The Wall Street Journal, Realtor, Robb Report and Cowboy State Daily.About Live Water PropertiesLive Water Properties specializes in distinctive ranches, recreational properties and legacy estates throughout the Western and Southeastern United States. Based in Jackson Hole, Latham Jenkins has spent decades representing exceptional properties throughout the region, with an emphasis on land, water, conservation, and the enduring value of irreplaceable settings.

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Rare 42.6 Acre Snake River Estate in Jackson Hole Lists for $37.5 Million News Provided By Lion & Orb October 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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