Founder Raises Her Glass-And Her Dog's-As Classic Cove Prebiotic Dog Beverage Hits Retail Shelves

Classic Cove, a prebiotic beverage for dogs. Photo courtesy of Hound & Harbor.

Journey, Hound & Harbor's Chief Tasting Hound, enjoys a bowl of Classic Cove. Photo courtesy of Hound & Harbor.

Every dog deserves their own toast: Hound & Harbor launches prebiotic dog drink at 25+ locations, including Premier Pet Supply, with nationwide online ordering.

- Journey, Chief Tasting Hound, Hound & HarborKALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Every dog deserves their own toast”: Hound & Harbor launches a prebiotic beverage for dogs, arriving at all 15 Premier Pet Supply stores across Metro Detroit and select retailers and venues in Michigan and North Carolina, with nationwide online ordering now open.Gut health has become a priority in how people eat and drink, with fiber leading the way. Whole Foods Market named fiber one of its top food and beverage trends for 2026. Now, a Michigan company is bringing that same focus to dogs in a beverage they'll love.Hound & Harbor's Classic Cove, a premium prebiotic beverage for dogs, is now available to order nationwide at , with first shipments from Hound & Harbor beginning Nov. 9. Beginning Nov. 9, dog lovers can also order individual cans of Classic Cove through Better Times Market. The beverage launches Nov. 9 at more than 25 retail and hospitality locations, including all 15 Premier Pet Supply stores across Metro Detroit and select partners across Michigan and North Carolina. Founder Tracy Williams developed and produced Classic Cove in Kalamazoo at Good Trade Depot.To celebrate the launch, Classic Cove will also be available in a limited-edition holiday can while supplies last. The special holiday design will be available exclusively through Hound & Harbor's website and at all 15 Premier Pet Supply stores. Customers ordering a four-pack directly from will receive three first-edition Classic Cove cans and one limited-edition holiday can. The beverage inside is the same Classic Cove recipe.“Every dog deserves their own toast,” said Williams.“Our dogs are with us for life's daily moments, whether it's a lake day, a hotel stay, a restaurant patio or the backyard, and they deserve a drink to celebrate with every day, too. We kept refining the recipe until our rescue dog Journey, our Chief Tasting Hound, and our Harbor Crew Founding Dog Testers didn't leave their bowls until every last drop was gone.”Before launch, Williams met with more than 1,000 dog owners and their dogs to learn what matters most to them, including at the United Kennel Club's Premier Nationals dog show; Bark in the Park events with the Kalamazoo Growlers, Lansing Lugnuts and Royal Oak Leprechauns; and events at K9 Resorts in Grand Rapids.Classic Cove is made with just five simple ingredients plus water, including real banana and plant-based prebiotic fiber from two natural sources, with a savory note meant for dogs' noses, not ours. Veterinary advisor Dr. Tatty Hodge, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, reviewed the recipe and serving size. Classic Cove is designed to complement, not replace, a dog's daily fresh water.The launch begins with Premier Pet Supply, a locally owned chain named Hour Detroit's 2026 Best Pet Supply Store. Hound & Harbor's Cove Tour, a series of in-store events for dogs, kicks off Nov. 13 at Premier's Beverly Hills, Mich., store.“Our customers read labels, and they want to know exactly what they're giving their dogs,” said Mike Palmer, President of Premier Pet Supply.“Classic Cove checks every box: simple ingredients people recognize, real thought behind the formulation, and it's made right here in Michigan.”Early Retail and Hospitality PartnersBeyond Premier Pet Supply, Hound & Harbor is building its retail and hospitality presence through a growing network of independent businesses that share its enthusiasm for dogs and the people who love them. Early partners include Your Pets Naturally in Grand Rapids, MI; Lakeshore Pet Boutique in Douglas,MI; Beowoof Provisions for Pets and Sit & Stay Winery in Kalamazoo, MI; both Hounds & Co. locations and Goldie Girl Grooming in Portage, MI; Barkside, Detroit's first dog park and bar, in Detroit and Southfield, MI; and Mega-Bev's Portage and Oshtemo, MI stores. Classic Cove also makes its first appearance outside Michigan at Wagbar in North Carolina. Nationwide online ordering is available through Hound & Harbor at , with individual cans also available through Better Times Market where customers can add Classic Cove to a curated functional beverage box and discover a new drink for themselves, too at beginning Nov. 9.About Hound & HarborFounded in 2026 and based in Kalamazoo, Mich., Hound & Harbor creates premium craft beverages that celebrate dogs and the people who love them. Its flagship, Classic Cove, is a functional dog beverage made for everyday celebrations, served and sold at pet retailers, groomers, boarding facilities, dog parks and bars, specialty beverage retailers, and dog-friendly hotels, restaurants and wineries. Because every dog deserves their own toast. To learn more, visit , follow @houndandharborco on Instagram or find Hound & Harbor on Facebook at facebook/houndandharbor.About Premier Pet SupplyFounded in 1992, Premier Pet Supply is a locally owned and operated pet supply store with 15 locations across Metro Detroit. Known for its knowledgeable staff, exceptional customer service, commitment to Michigan-made products and focus on community, PPS provides high-quality food, treats and supplies for all types of companion animals. For more information, visit premierpetsupply or follow them on social media at @PremierPetSupply.Media Contact:Tracy WilliamsFounder & CEO, Hound & Harbor...260-410-9431

Tracy Williams

Hound & Harbor

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Founder Raises Her Glass-and Her Dog's-as Classic Cove Prebiotic Dog Beverage Hits Retail Shelves News Provided By Hound and Harbor October 30, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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