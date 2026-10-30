FLEOA Honors National First Responders Day And Joins White House Rose Garden Tribute To America's First Responders

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) proudly recognizes National First Responders Day, observed on October 28, 2026, honoring the extraordinary courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the millions of men and women who serve on the front lines protecting communities across the United States.In recognition of these dedicated professionals, FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman and Executive Director Michael Hughes participated in a special First Responder Appreciation Luncheon hosted by President Donald J. Trump at the White House Rose Garden on October 15, 2026.The event brought together representatives from across the nation's first responder community, including federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and emergency volunteers. The gathering provided an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifices of those who respond to emergencies, protect communities, and safeguard the nation.“National First Responders Day is an important reminder that behind every badge, uniform, and emergency response is an individual who has made a commitment to serving and protecting others,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.“Whether responding to a violent crime, confronting a dangerous emergency, protecting our borders, or providing lifesaving assistance, our nation's first responders answer the call without hesitation. FLEOA was honored to participate in the White House recognition of these dedicated professionals. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that federal law enforcement officers and their families receive the recognition, resources, protections, and support they have earned.”National First Responders Day recognizes an estimated 4.6 million career and volunteer emergency personnel nationwide, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency dispatchers, and other essential emergency response professionals.For FLEOA, which represents more than 34,000 federal law enforcement officers and agents across more than 65 federal agencies, the occasion reinforces the organization's longstanding mission of advocating for officer safety, mental health and wellness, fair compensation, legal protections, and the resources necessary for officers to carry out their demanding responsibilities.FLEOA also recognizes the families of first responders, whose sacrifices and unwavering support are essential to those who serve, and honors the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.As a strictly nonpartisan professional association, FLEOA remains committed to working with leaders across government and the broader public safety community to strengthen protections, resources, and support for the men and women who dedicate their careers to public service.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates for elected office, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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FLEOA Honors National First Responders Day and Joins White House Rose Garden Tribute to America's First Responders News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing October 30, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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