DAVE & BUSTER's WESTBURY DEBUTS ALL-NEW LOOK AND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pre-Event City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on Celebration Day Score Free Games for a Year!

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave & Buster's, the premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment on Long Island, is proud to unveil the full transformation of its newly remodeled location at 1504 Old Country Rd. Following continuous operation throughout its updates, the venue has completed a significant upgrade designed to open the space and provide a more immersive, modern guest experience.“Dave & Buster's has been an important anchor tenant at Samanea New York for more than 20 years, and we're thrilled to see the company make such a significant investment in its location here,” said Dominic Coluccio, Head of Real Estate at Samanea New York.“It speaks to the momentum we're seeing here at Samanea. We've worked hard to create a destination that brings together entertainment, dining and experiences, and this investment gives our guests another reason to visit, stay longer and come back.”The location will officially debut its new look on Friday, November 13, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. To celebrate this milestone, Dave & Buster's is inviting the local community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From November 9 through November 11 residents can hunt for three hidden Dave & Buster's flags at iconic spots throughout the Westbury area. The brand will post clues daily at 10 a.m. at .Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster's Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a first look at the redesigned space before the general public.The All-New D&B will be revealed on Friday, November 13. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the first 100 guests in line will score Free Game Play for a Year.The remodeled Westbury location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features state-of-the-art screens, including a massive multi-display setup, making it the ultimate local destination to catch every exciting play, from hockey to football and basketball games, complemented by an immersive audio system.- Upgraded Games & Experiences: The arcade features exciting additions, including Arena Lite, where guests can step into the game for an immersive mix of mental challenges and agility tests, alongside an upcoming 5-Minute Escape Room Game. Guests can also enjoy new Air Hockey tables, the fan-favorite Human Crane, and the exclusive UFC Challenge-available only at Dave & Buster's through January 2027-plus classic arcade favorites, basketball, and more.-Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold lineup of options, including mouthwatering burgers, sizzling steaks, crisp salads, and game-day shareables. The sports bar features craft beers, wine, signature options like the Watermelon Rita and Dangerous Waters Island Punch, plus refreshing mocktails.-Refreshed Private Event Spaces: Dedicated event spaces have received a complete update, providing a modern setting for corporate gatherings, holiday celebrations, Christmas parties, and New Year's bashes, fully supported by dedicated event planners.Guests can take advantage of a variety of exciting offers at the location, starting with weekly specials like Military Mondays, Teacher Tuesdays, and Half-Priced Games every Wednesday and Sunday. Additionally, a revamped Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM and Sunday through Thursday from 10 PM to close, featuring $6–$8 drink specials and domestic draft deals."We are thrilled to welcome the Westbury community back to a space that has been completely reimagined with them in mind," said Heath Nelson, General Manager Dave & Buster's Westbury. "By combining an unmatched sports-viewing atmosphere with the latest interactive arcade attractions, we've created a multifaceted destination where sports, dining, and gaming converge. We can't wait for our Long Island guests to see how we've elevated the Dave & Buster's experience."Dave & Buster's Westbury hours of operation are Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until Midnight, Monday and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until Midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.For more information or to book a private event, please call (516) 542-8501 or visit .About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 251 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 185 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to“Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 66 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with five Dave & Buster's franchise stores currently open.For more information about each brand, visit and .

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305-631-2283

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DAVE & BUSTER'S WESTBURY DEBUTS ALL-NEW LOOK AND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 30, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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