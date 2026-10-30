Hit The Honey, Not The Wall: Local Hive Helps Fuel NYC Marathoners

Local HiveTM Honey

Local Hive 100% U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey Packets Fuel Runners

Brand to Give Away 20,000 Complimentary Packets of its 100% U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey at Expo

- Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local HiveTMGREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As thousands of runners prepare to cover 26.2 miles across New York City's five boroughs on November 1, Local HiveTM is bringing a little sweetness-and clean fuel-to race weekend. The brand will give away 20,000 complimentary packets of its 100% U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo, October 29–31. Runners can pick them up at booth #624 at the Javits Convention Center, located on 11th Avenue between West 35th and West 36th Streets.Easy to tuck into a pocket or running belt and containing nothing but raw honey, each single-serve packet delivers quick-absorbing natural carbohydrates for a clean energy boost. With no caffeine, preservatives or refined sugars, the packets offer runners looking to ditch artificial gels a natural, portable alternative without the synthetic additives found in many traditional products.Local HiveTM is extending its NYC presence beyond the Expo with an out-of-home campaign featuring playful encouragement for runners and city residents. Runner-focused lines include“Run on Honey,”“Runner's High Starts with a Buzz” and“Make a Beeline for the Finish Line,” while other creative gives a nod to the city with“Hive from New York” and“Honey with a Local Accent.”“The New York City Marathon is an incredible celebration of endurance and community, and as a runner lining up on race day, I know firsthand the importance of reliable fuel,” said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local HiveTM.“Our Honey Packets are Mother Nature's energy gel, giving athletes a squeeze of clean, simple power for their journey.”For more than a century, Local HiveTM has proudly sourced its domestic honey exclusively from American beekeepers. Its lineup includes more than 20 single-varietal and regional blends, including a Northeast Honey Blend, each with a distinctive flavor shaped by its region's plants and flowers, weather and growing season. Local Hive's Northeast Honey Blend is available at many New York-area retailers, including Whole Foods Market, while its Honey Packets are sold on Amazon.About Local HiveTMThe #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 7/12/26, Local HiveTM has been committed to bottling honey straight from the source for more than 100 years. Recent innovations include sweet-heat Honey Hot Sauces and Hot Honey. Visit LocalHiveHoney and follow @LocalHiveHoney to learn more.###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

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Hit the Honey, Not the Wall: Local Hive Helps Fuel NYC Marathoners News Provided By Reach Public Relations October 30, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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