Russia-Ukraine Tensions Shadow G20 Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 30 (IANS) Russia's war in Ukraine cast a shadow over the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on Friday as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov joined senior Western diplomats amid disagreements over Moscow's participation in international diplomacy and the continuing conflict.

The two-day meeting, chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, brought together representatives of major economies at a time when Washington was seeking cooperation on energy security, global trade and supply chains.

Lavrov's participation drew particular attention because of continuing tensions between Russia and European governments over the war in Ukraine.

The diplomatic divisions became evident even before the formal discussions began.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that the traditional group photograph would not take place. According to the report, some Western diplomats were unwilling to appear alongside Lavrov, while organisers had considered separate photographs with and without the Russian minister.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he would not avoid a group photograph involving all participants because maintaining dialogue was part of his diplomatic responsibilities.

However, he insisted there could be "no normalcy" in relations with Moscow while the war continued.

The disagreement illustrated the competing approaches among Western governments towards engaging Russia in multilateral forums.

Some European officials remain concerned that routine diplomatic engagement could weaken efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine. Others maintain that communication with Russia remains necessary, even amid profound disagreements.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was among the senior officials attending the Atlanta meeting.

The European External Action Service confirmed on October 29 that Kallas would participate in the October 30-31 discussions and hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on the sidelines.

Her participation placed European security concerns alongside the economic priorities being promoted by the United States during its G20 presidency.

Ukraine was not among the countries represented at the Atlanta meeting. Washington restricted participation to the G20 membership and designated participating organisations, leaving Kyiv outside the discussions.

Russia, meanwhile, indicated that it intended to use the gathering to advocate changes to international economic institutions and promote its vision of a multipolar international order.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also raised concerns about arrangements for Lavrov's visit, saying visa formalities had been resolved only shortly before the delegation's departure.

The meeting took place against a broader diplomatic effort to address the Ukraine conflict, although no breakthrough in peace negotiations was announced at the opening of the Atlanta gathering.

Rubio, in his opening remarks, warned that economic and geopolitical crisis were increasingly interconnected.

"We are facing a series of interconnected economic and geopolitical crisis, many of which pose severe threats," he told participating ministers.

He identified disruptions to energy supplies, food markets, international trade, supply chains and freedom of navigation as challenges requiring coordinated responses.

The opening plenary focused on freedom of navigation and food security, reflecting Washington's effort to address the economic consequences of geopolitical instability.

The G20 includes Russia, the United States, China, India and major European economies. Established as a forum for international economic cooperation, it has increasingly confronted the consequences of geopolitical conflicts for trade, energy markets and global financial stability.