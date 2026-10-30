Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia Appointed Next Vice Chief Of Indian Air Force

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM), has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with effect from November 1.

He will succeed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who is set to take over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on October 31, following the retirement of incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh after 42 years of service.

Air Marshal Walia is currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.

An accomplished fighter pilot with more than 3,200 hours of flying experience, he brings nearly four decades of distinguished service and extensive operational, command and staff experience to his new assignment.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Air Marshal Walia was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on June 11, 1988.

During his career, he has flown several frontline fighter aircraft, including the MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Jaguar and Su-30MKI.

His key command assignments include commanding a frontline MiG-27 fighter squadron, the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) and Air Force Station Bareilly. These appointments have given him extensive experience in fighter operations, combat tactics and operational preparedness.

Air Marshal Walia has also held several important staff and international assignments. He served as Director of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) and as Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command. He was also appointed Defence Attache at Indian diplomatic missions in Japan and South Korea, where he was associated with India's defence engagement with the two countries.

His professional training includes the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the United Kingdom and the National Defence College course in Bangladesh.

A keen reader, Air Marshal Walia holds three postgraduate degrees in defence and strategic studies, reflecting his academic interests alongside his operational experience.

In recognition of his distinguished service, he was awarded the VM in 2008 and the AVSM in 2018.

His appointment comes as part of a significant leadership transition in the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will assume charge as the next Chief of the Air Staff on October 31, succeeding Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Air Marshal Walia will take over as Vice Chief the following day, completing the key changes in the IAF's top leadership.