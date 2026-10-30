PM Modi Conveys Heartfelt Condolences To Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Loss

Prime Minister Modi Sends Condolences to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent a letter to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, conveying his heartfelt condolences on the passing of his mother, Kashi Bai. In his message, the Prime Minister wrote that this sad news has caused deep pain, and that his sympathies are with the entire family during this difficult time. "A mother's affection is the greatest strength in life, and her blessings are the most precious legacy. A mother's love, care, and the shelter of her blessings serve as a source of support at every stage of life. The loss of a mother leaves a void in the heart that can never be filled. Shivraj ji, the values instilled by your family and the blessings of your elders have played a significant role throughout your long journey in public life,” he said.“Although your mother is no longer with you in person, her memories and the values she imparted will always continue to illuminate your life. May God grant the bereaved family and well-wishers the strength and fortitude to endure this sorrow," the letter further added.

Funeral Rites and Paying of Respects

Kashi Bai passed away this morning in Bhopal while undergoing medical treatment. She had been unwell for some time and was receiving care at AIIMS, Bhopal. Her last rites were performed this afternoon in their ancestral village, Jait in Sehore district, in accordance with Vedic traditions and rituals.

The funeral proceedings in Jait were attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party State President and MLA Hemant Khandelwal, Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, several state cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior administrative officials, and a large number of local villagers and prominent citizens. Everyone paid their respects to the departed and offered solace to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, and top political leaders from across the country, representing both the ruling and opposition parties, expressed their profound grief and paid tribute to the departed soul through messages of condolence.

Tributes and Environmental Memorial

Following the cremation, Chauhan, who is deeply committed to environmental conservation, planted a sapling in Jait village in his mother's sacred memory, offering a poignant tribute to her. Sharing his sentiments, Chauhan said that a mother's love remains with us throughout life like the cool shade of a tree, adding that the saplings will grow to provide shelter to birds and insects and will forever keep the memories of his late mother. "Today, in my native village of Jait, with a heavy heart, I planted a sapling in memory of my revered mother, the late Kashi Bai. A mother's love and affection remain with us throughout our lives, much like a soothing, cool shade. My prayer is that her blessings may always remain upon us, and that these saplings, as they grow, provide shelter to birds, insects, and other living creatures. May the oxygen they produce help keep our environment clean and beautiful. Surely, the memories of my mother will remain ever-vibrant alongside these trees. My deepest, countless salutations at the feet of my revered mother," he said.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the late Kashi Bai were placed at her residence in Saket Nagar, Bhopal, to allow for final respects. People from various walks of life, including public representatives and citizens, paid floral tributes to her. Subsequently, her mortal remains were taken to her native village, Jait, for the final rites. (ANI)

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