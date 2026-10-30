Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Hits City, IMD Issues 3-Day Warning As Low-Pressure Depresses

Heavy rain battered Hyderabad city, causing severe inconvenience to commuters during evening hours. Weather officials have issued a alert forecasting three more days of downpours across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A low-pressure system formed over the Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal is gaining strength. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority predicts it will intensify into a depression by Saturday and move towards the AP coast over the next two days. This system will trigger rainfall across South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts for three days, raising fresh worries for residents recovering from recent storm damage.The weather system will bring light to moderate rainfall on Saturday across Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Konaseema, West Godavari, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Disaster management officials warned fishermen along coastal belts to stay ashore due to rough conditions at sea.Rainfall activity will continue on Sunday across Konaseema, Twin Godavari districts, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati. Other districts will see light to moderate showers. Weather officials confirmed moderate rains will persist on Monday, advising farmers and commuters to plan carefully.Weather conditions shifted sharply in Telangana as Friday evening brought heavy downpours to Hyderabad. After a month-long dry spell and stifling heat, the sudden showers cooled the city. Areas including Uppal, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Medipally, Ghatkesar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, and Old City recorded heavy rainfall. Traffic hit a standstill as commuters faced flooded stretches along Gachibowli and Uppal-Medipally routes.Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for wet weather ahead. The Met Department issued rainfall alerts across Hyderabad following Friday's downpours. Deficit monsoon rainfall due to El Nino had forced residents to endure high temperatures, making these showers a major relief. Officials advised people to stay clear of trees and electric poles during thunderstorms.