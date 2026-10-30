Azerbaijan's Hidayat Heydarov Wins Bronze At Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam
This was reported by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.
“The Azerbaijani judoka, competing in the under-73-kg weight class, defeated Lucian Borsh Dumitrescu (Romania), Abdul-Malik Umaev (Belgium), and Akil Gjakova (Kosovo) in succession to advance to the semifinals.
After losing at this stage to Masudi Ahmadzoda of Tajikistan, Heydarov defeated British athlete Irakli Goginashvili in the bronze-medal match.
Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team at the tournament reached four. Earlier, Balabay Aghayev (-60 kg) and Konul Aliyeva (-48 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Elkiyev (-66 kg) won a bronze medal,” the statement noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment