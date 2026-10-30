Azerbaijan's Hidayat Heydarov Wins Bronze At Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani national team member Hidayat Heydarov won a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

“The Azerbaijani judoka, competing in the under-73-kg weight class, defeated Lucian Borsh Dumitrescu (Romania), Abdul-Malik Umaev (Belgium), and Akil Gjakova (Kosovo) in succession to advance to the semifinals.

After losing at this stage to Masudi Ahmadzoda of Tajikistan, Heydarov defeated British athlete Irakli Goginashvili in the bronze-medal match.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team at the tournament reached four. Earlier, Balabay Aghayev (-60 kg) and Konul Aliyeva (-48 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Elkiyev (-66 kg) won a bronze medal,” the statement noted.