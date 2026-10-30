Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Collection Coming Soon To Toll Brothers At Mapleton Near Provo, Utah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Crest Collection will feature luxury homes with stunning mountain views

MAPLETON, Utah, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new collection of homes is coming soon to its Toll Brothers at Mapleton community in Mapleton, Utah. Nestled in the scenic hills of Utah County, the Crest Collection at Toll Brothers at Mapleton is a highly anticipated enclave of luxury homes that will feature elegant home designs, picturesque mountain views, and a showcase model home in the 2027 Utah Valley Parade of Homes. Site work is underway at E 7600 S and Woodland Avenue in Mapleton, and the new collection is expected to open for sale this winter.

From its private, peaceful setting to its collection of luxurious home designs, the Crest Collection at Toll Brothers at Mapleton will offer home shoppers an exceptional opportunity to call Mapleton home. This enclave of new luxury homes features one- and two-story designs ranging from 5,000 to 6,200 square feet of living space. Homes include 3 to 8 bedrooms, 2 to 6 bathrooms, and up to 4-car garages, with flexible structural options such as home offices and finished basements. Toll Brothers homes in this collection will be priced from the mid-$900,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Crest Collection at Toll Brothers at Mapleton, where home shoppers can enjoy breathtaking mountain views, expansive home designs, and proximity to outdoor recreation," said Josh Clark, Division President of Toll Brothers in Utah. "This community is a perfect blend of luxury and small-town charm, and we look forward to showcasing our craftsmanship in the 2027 Utah Valley Parade of Homes."









Located within the Nebo School District, this community provides a tranquil retreat just minutes from Highway 89 and Highway 6, offering easy commuter access to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. Residents will also enjoy a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking, and exploring the beautiful natural landscapes of the region.

Toll Brothers at Mapleton is currently offering luxury homes in the Heights Collection ranging from approximately 4,000 to 5,200 square feet and priced from $764,995.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Mapleton and to join the interest list for the Crest Collection, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)