AI Observability Market - Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 13.88 Billion As Agentic AI, LLM Governance, And Continuous Evaluation Fuel 22.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Observability Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global AI observability market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.78 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to grow to USD 13.88 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 22.8% during the 2026-2036 period. The report analyzes market growth, LLM and agent tracing, AI evaluation, guardrails, OpenTelemetry standards, AI gateways, GPU telemetry, regulation, pricing, funding, M&A activity, and competitive opportunities.

AI observability platforms and services support the monitoring, tracing, evaluation, and governance of AI systems across development and production environments. Core capabilities include LLM call tracing, agent execution monitoring, pre-release and live testing, hallucination scoring, drift detection, explainability, bias assessment, token cost tracking, and GPU infrastructure monitoring.

AI Adoption and Market Growth Drivers

Widespread enterprise AI adoption is increasing demand for production-grade AI monitoring. The Stanford AI Index 2026 reported that 88% of surveyed organizations used AI in 2025, while 70% used generative AI. However, AI agent deployment remained in single digits across nearly all business functions. Documented AI-related incidents increased from 233 in 2024 to 362 in 2025, reinforcing the need for continuous monitoring, evaluation, and governance.

Production deployment of generative AI applications and agents is the principal market driver. Live environments expose hallucinations, retrieval failures, unsuccessful tool calls, latency spikes, and performance degradation following model or prompt updates. Multi-step agent workflows can generate extensive telemetry, making trace-level visibility essential for root-cause analysis, quality assurance, and cost attribution.

Regulatory requirements are also influencing purchasing decisions. The EU AI Act requires providers of high-risk systems to support automated event logging and post-market monitoring, with Annex III obligations applying from 2 December 2027 under Regulation (EU) 2026/1744. Compliance requirements under GDPR and sector-specific rules are increasing demand for secure data handling, audit trails, self-hosted deployment, and hybrid infrastructure.

Cost management represents another important adoption factor. According to Datadog's State of AI Engineering study, system prompts accounted for 69% of input tokens, while cached-read tokens appeared in only 28% of spans. AI observability enables organizations to identify inefficient prompts, unnecessary model calls, excessive token consumption, and underused caching capabilities.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

AI traces can contain prompts, retrieved context, responses, and tool inputs and outputs, creating substantially larger data volumes than conventional application telemetry. Storage, retention, and query costs may increase rapidly under usage-based pricing. Privacy concerns also affect adoption, particularly in banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector.

Additional challenges include evaluating non-deterministic outputs, managing fragmented technology stacks, selecting vendors with overlapping capabilities, and addressing shortages of AI evaluation and guardrail expertise. These factors are encouraging demand for professional and managed services.

Agentic AI presents the largest long-term opportunity. AI agents and multi-agent systems require execution replay, step-level latency and cost analysis, tool-call monitoring, and goal-completion scoring. OpenTelemetry semantic conventions for generative AI are expected to improve interoperability and reduce switching costs. AI observability is also converging with cybersecurity and compliance as organizations apply telemetry to prompt injection detection, data leakage prevention, and regulatory auditing.

Segment Outlook

By offering, platforms are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by demand for LLM & agent observability, ML model monitoring, AI evaluation, AI guardrails & safety, and AI infrastructure observability. Services are projected to record the higher CAGR as enterprises seek assistance with instrumentation, evaluation design, governance integration, and managed AI quality programs.

Tracing & monitoring is expected to lead the capability segment in 2026 because evaluation, cost allocation, governance, and incident investigation depend on complete AI telemetry. Evaluation & quality assurance is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by continuous online evaluation and LLM-as-a-judge methods.

Generative AI & LLM applications are expected to represent the largest workload segment, led by chatbots, copilots and coding assistants, RAG applications, and content generation. AI agents & multi-agent systems are projected to grow fastest due to their complex execution paths and deeper monitoring requirements.

Cloud deployment is expected to retain the largest share in 2026 because of rapid implementation and direct integration with cloud AI services and model APIs. Hybrid deployment is forecast to grow fastest as regulated organizations retain sensitive traces on private infrastructure while using managed analytics and evaluation services.

Large enterprises are expected to lead market spending, reflecting extensive AI portfolios, regulatory exposure, and established observability budgets. Small & medium-sized enterprises are projected to register the higher CAGR, supported by open-source tools, free tiers, and pay-as-you-go pricing.

IT & telecommunications is expected to remain the largest end-user segment. Healthcare & life sciences is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as AI adoption expands across clinical documentation, patient communication, insurance workflows, and research.

Regional AI Observability Market Trends

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026, supported by the concentration of AI laboratories, AI-first software companies, cloud platforms, and observability vendors in the U.S. The Stanford AI Index 2026 reported that U.S. private AI investment in 2025 was approximately 23 times higher than investment in China.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Expanding AI deployment in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia is increasing the number of production AI applications requiring monitoring and governance. Europe maintains a significant share due to the EU AI Act, GDPR, data residency requirements, and demand for self-hosted platforms. National AI programs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia support growth in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil and Mexico lead Latin American adoption across financial services, e-commerce, and telecommunications.

Competitive Landscape

The AI observability market remains highly fragmented. AI-native specialists compete with application monitoring companies, infrastructure observability providers, cloud platforms, data and AI companies, security vendors, and governance providers. Competition centers on LLM and agent tracing, evaluation performance, model and framework integrations, telemetry storage costs, open standards, deployment flexibility, security, and compliance.

Consolidation and investment continue to reshape the vendor landscape. LangChain reported a USD 125 million funding round in October 2025. CoreWeave acquired Weights & Biases in 2025, while ClickHouse acquired Langfuse and Palo Alto Networks completed its Chronosphere transaction in January 2026.

Companies profiled include Datadog, Dynatrace, Cisco Systems (Splunk), New Relic, Elastic, Grafana Labs, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, Databricks, Palo Alto Networks (Chronosphere), LangChain, Arize AI, Braintrust, ClickHouse (Langfuse), CoreWeave (Weights & Biases), Fiddler AI, Galileo, and Coralogix.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global AI observability market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth across offerings, capabilities, workloads, deployment modes, organization sizes, end users, and regions.

Assesses AI agent monitoring, OpenTelemetry GenAI conventions, guardrails, AI gateways, and LLM-as-a-judge evaluation.

Examines regulation, privacy, telemetry costs, pricing models, funding, acquisitions, and competitive strategies. Supports product development, pricing, partnerships, investment, acquisition, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Transition of Generative AI Applications and AI Agents from Pilot to Production

4.2.1.2. Rising AI Incidents and the Need to Manage Non-Deterministic Behavior

4.2.1.3. Emerging AI Regulation and Governance Requirements

4.2.1.4. Growing Need to Control AI Inference and Token Costs

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost and Volume of AI Telemetry Data

4.2.2.2. Data Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Logging Prompts and Responses

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rapid Growth of Agentic AI and Multi-Agent Systems

4.2.3.2. Standardization of AI Telemetry Through OpenTelemetry

4.2.3.3. Convergence of AI Observability with AI Security and Compliance

4.2.3.4. Observability of GPU-Based AI Infrastructure

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Measuring AI Output Quality Without Ground Truth

4.2.4.2. Market Fragmentation and Rapid Technology Change

4.2.4.3. Shortage of AI Engineering and Evaluation Skills

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Consolidation of AI Observability into Data, Cloud, and Security Platforms

4.3.2. Adoption of LLM-as-a-Judge and Continuous Online Evaluation

4.3.3. Use of AI Agents to Automate Observability Workflows

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. Distributed Tracing for LLM and Agent Workflows

4.4.2. OpenTelemetry GenAI Semantic Conventions and OpenInference

4.4.3. LLM-as-a-Judge and Automated Evaluation Frameworks

4.4.4. Guardrails, Prompt Injection Detection, and PII Redaction

4.4.5. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Evaluation

4.4.6. Model and Data Drift Detection

4.4.7. AI Gateways and Model Routing

4.4.8. GPU and AI Infrastructure Telemetry

4.4.9. Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent Interoperability

4.5. AI Observability Ecosystem

4.5.1. Foundation Model Providers

4.5.2. AI Frameworks and Agent Development Platforms

4.5.3. Open-Source Instrumentation Projects

4.5.4. AI-Native Observability and Evaluation Vendors

4.5.5. Application and Infrastructure Observability Platforms

4.5.6. Cloud and Data Platform Providers

4.5.7. AI Governance and Security Vendors

4.5.8. System Integrators and Consulting Firms

4.5.9. End Users

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.7.1. EU AI Act and Regulation (EU) 2026/1744 (Digital Omnibus on AI)

4.7.2. NIST AI Risk Management Framework and Generative AI Profile

4.7.3. ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management Systems

4.7.4. Model Risk Management Guidance in Financial Services

4.7.5. Data Protection Regulations (GDPR and Others)

4.7.6. National and State-Level AI Legislation

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.9.1. Usage-Based Pricing (Traces, Spans, Events)

4.9.2. Seat-Based Pricing

4.9.3. Open-Source and Self-Hosted Models

4.10. Vendor Selection Criteria/Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.11. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.12. Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis

5. AI Observability Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Platforms

5.2.1. LLM & Agent Observability Platforms

5.2.2. ML Model Monitoring Platforms

5.2.3. AI Evaluation Platforms

5.2.4. AI Guardrails & Safety Platforms

5.2.5. AI Infrastructure Observability

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.1.1. Consulting & Evaluation Design

5.3.1.2. Implementation & Integration

5.3.1.3. Training & Support

5.3.2. Managed Services

6. AI Observability Market, by Capability

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Tracing & Monitoring

6.2.1. Prompt & Response Logging

6.2.2. Agent Execution Tracing

6.2.3. Latency & Performance Monitoring

6.3. Evaluation & Quality Assurance

6.3.1. Offline Evaluation

6.3.2. Online/Production Evaluation

6.3.3. Hallucination & Groundedness Detection

6.4. Guardrails & Safety Monitoring

6.4.1. Prompt Injection & Jailbreak Detection

6.4.2. PII & Sensitive Data Detection

6.4.3. Toxicity & Policy Violation Detection

6.5. Drift & Data Quality Monitoring

6.6. Cost & Token Usage Monitoring

6.7. Explainability & Bias Monitoring

6.8. Compliance & Audit Management

7. AI Observability Market, by AI Workload

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Predictive & Traditional Machine Learning

7.3. Generative AI & LLM Applications

7.3.1. Chatbots & Virtual Assistants

7.3.2. Copilots & Coding Assistants

7.3.3. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Applications

7.3.4. Content Generation Applications

7.4. AI Agents & Multi-Agent Systems

7.5. AI Infrastructure (Training & Inference Clusters)

8. AI Observability Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.3. Self-Hosted/On-Premises

8.4. Hybrid

9. AI Observability Market, by Organization Size

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Large Enterprises

9.3. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

10. AI Observability Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. IT & Telecommunications

10.3. BFSI

10.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.5. Retail & E-commerce

10.6. Manufacturing

10.7. Government & Public Sector

10.8. Media & Entertainment

10.9. Other End Users

11. AI Observability Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Netherlands

11.3.5. Ireland

11.3.6. Nordic Countries

11.3.7. Spain

11.3.8. Italy

11.3.9. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Singapore

11.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Israel

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Saudi Arabia

11.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Datadog, Inc.

13.2. Dynatrace, Inc.

13.3. Cisco Systems, Inc. (Splunk)

13.4. New Relic, Inc.

13.5. Elastic N.V.

13.6. Grafana Labs

13.7. International Business Machines Corporation

13.8. Microsoft Corporation

13.9. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

13.10. Google LLC

13.11. Databricks, Inc.

13.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Chronosphere)

13.13. LangChain, Inc.

13.14. Arize AI, Inc.

13.15. Braintrust Data, Inc.

13.16. ClickHouse, Inc. (Langfuse)

13.17. CoreWeave, Inc. (Weights & Biases)

13.18. Fiddler AI

13.19. Galileo

13.20. Coralogix Ltd.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [484]



List of Figures [55]



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