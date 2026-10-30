Vietnam Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $222.53 Million As Oncology, Bioinformatics, And Domestic Genomics Drive 12.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Vietnam next generation sequencing market is projected to grow from an estimated $67.92 million in 2026 to $222.53 million by 2036, representing a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $60.40 million in 2025.

Market expansion is being supported by Vietnam's rising cancer burden, the development of a population-specific reference genome and increasing investment in privately funded genomic services. Additional opportunities are expected from the transition toward domestic data processing under Vietnam's Law on Personal Data Protection, procurement classification reform scheduled to take effect in 2027 and the growing use of sequencing technologies in agricultural and veterinary applications.

According to IARC GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, Vietnam recorded 180,480 new cancer cases and 120,184 cancer deaths. The number of new cases nearly doubled within a decade and is forecast to increase by another 45% by 2045. This escalating disease burden is expected to accelerate demand for genomic testing, particularly in oncology diagnostics, tumor profiling and treatment selection.

Vietnam's genomic infrastructure is also advancing. The VN1K project, conducted by the VinGroup Big Data Institute with approximately $4.5 million committed, analysed 1,011 individuals from 53 of Vietnam's 63 provinces. Researchers identified more than 42 million genetic variants, including approximately 8.5 million variants not previously recorded in major international databases. The resulting Vietnamese PanGenome Reference was published in Nature Communications in July 2026. By October 2022, 66 gene sequencers had been installed across Vietnamese healthcare facilities, while Southeast Asia's largest gene sequencing centre had opened in Hanoi.

The report provides historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimates for 2026 and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the Vietnam next generation sequencing market by offering, application and end user, identifying the segments expected to generate the strongest commercial opportunities.

Commercial Sequencing and Outsourced Services are expected to account for the largest offering share in 2026. Demand is being driven by institutions outsourcing both sequencing and data interpretation because of limited internal capabilities. Data Analysis and Bioinformatics is projected to record the highest CAGR as healthcare and research organizations increasingly adopt software and outsourced analytical services to address shortages of qualified interpretive personnel.

Clinical Applications are forecast to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Within this category, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is expected to hold the leading share, supported by direct out-of-pocket payments and comparatively limited interpretation requirements. Oncology is projected to achieve the fastest growth as tumor mutation testing expands from a smaller established base and precision medicine adoption increases.

Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories are expected to remain the largest end-user group in 2026. Private reference laboratories represent a substantial share of this segment because clinical sequencing services in Vietnam continue to be financed predominantly through direct patient payments.

Competition includes global sequencing technology providers, diagnostics companies and genomic service organizations. Major participants include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Revvity, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, MGI Tech Co., Ltd., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE and Novogene Co., Ltd.

In 2025, Illumina held an estimated market share of 20% to 24%, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific with 11% to 15%, MGI Tech with 8% to 11%, QIAGEN with 6% to 8% and BGI Genomics with 5% to 7%. Competitive positioning is expected to be influenced by sequencing platform availability, analytical capabilities, local partnerships, regulatory compliance and support for domestic genomic data processing.

Key Insights Covered in the Report:



Current and projected revenue for the Vietnam next generation sequencing market through 2036

Historical market size, growth rates and future demand outlook

Primary market drivers, restraints and emerging growth opportunities

Performance of offering, application and end-user segments

Competitive profiles and product portfolios of major market participants Recent strategic developments and their impact on market growth and competition

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segmental Analysis

3.3.1. By Offering

3.3.2. By Application

3.3.3. By End User

3.4. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Vietnam Healthcare & Genomics Landscape

4.3. National Genomics Initiatives

4.3.1. National Strategy for Precision Medicine & Genomic Medicine

4.3.2. Government Led Human Genome & Population Genetics Research

4.3.3. Infectious Disease Genomic Surveillance Programs

4.4. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Rapid Growth in Cancer Incidence

4.4.1.2. Establishment of a Population Specific Reference Genome

4.4.1.3. Expansion of Privately Funded Genomic Services

4.4.1.4. Growth of the Installed Sequencing Base

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Acute Shortage of Clinical Genetics and Bioinformatics Personnel

4.4.2.2. Limited Reimbursement of Sequencing Based Testing

4.4.2.3. Disruption from the Medical Device Registration Transition

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.3.1. Genomic Data Is Not Expressly Addressed within a Strengthened Data Framework

4.4.3.2. Dependence upon Imported Instruments and Reagents

4.4.3.3. Competition from Established Conventional Methods

4.4.4. Trends

4.4.4.1. Migration toward Domestic Data Processing

4.4.4.2. Procurement Classification Reform from 2027

4.4.4.3. Extension of Sequencing into Agricultural and Veterinary Applications

4.4.4.4. Consolidation of the Workflow by Leading Suppliers

4.5. Vietnam NGS Market: Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Medical Device Regulations

4.5.3. Laboratory Accreditation & Clinical Testing Regulations

4.5.4. Import & Distribution Regulations

4.5.5. Data Privacy & Genomic Data Regulations

4.6. Reimbursement Landscape

4.7. Case Studies/Use Cases

4.7.1. Precision Oncology

4.7.2. Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

4.7.3. Infectious Disease Surveillance

4.7.4. Rare Disease Diagnosis

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.5. Degree of Competition

5. Vietnam NGS Market Assessment, By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sample Preparation

5.2.1. Kits and Reagents

5.2.2. NGS Workstations

5.3. Sequencing

5.3.1. NGS Systems

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.3. Services

5.4. Data Analysis/Bioinformatics

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. NGS Informatics Services

5.5. Commercial Sequencing/Outsourced Services

5.5.1. Whole Genome Sequencing Services

5.5.2. Whole Exome Sequencing Services

5.5.3. Targeted Sequencing Services

5.5.4. RNA Sequencing Services

5.5.5. Other Commercial Sequencing Services

6. Vietnam NGS Market Assessment, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research and Other Applications

6.2.1. Drug Discovery

6.2.2. Agriculture and Animal Research

6.2.3. Other Applications

6.3. Clinical Applications

6.3.1. Oncology

6.3.2. NIPT

6.3.3. Reproductive Health

6.3.4. Infectious Diseases

6.3.5. Rare Diseases

6.3.6. Other Clinical Applications

7. Vietnam NGS Market Assessment, By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories

7.4. Academic and Research Institutes

7.5. Other End Users

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

8.5.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.3. MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

8.5.4. QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

8.5.5. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Illumina, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.5. Swot Analysis

9.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.5. Swot Analysis

9.3. QIAGEN N.V.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.3.5. Swot Analysis

9.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.5. Swot Analysis

9.5. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.5.5. Swot Analysis

9.6. Revvity, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Developments

9.6.5. Swot Analysis

9.7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Developments

9.7.5. Swot Analysis

9.8. Danaher Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Developments

9.8.5. Swot Analysis

9.9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.9.5. Swot Analysis

9.10. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Strategic Developments

9.11. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Overview

9.11.3. Product Portfolio

9.11.4. Strategic Developments

9.12. Eurofins Scientific SE

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Overview

9.12.3. Product Portfolio

9.12.4. Strategic Developments

9.13. Novogene Co., Ltd.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Overview

9.13.3. Product Portfolio

9.13.4. Strategic Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Available Customization

10.2. Questions Answered in this Report

10.3. About Meticulous Research

List of Tables [10]

List of Figures [92]

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