Global Prior Authorization Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, FHIR Mandates, And Real-Time Automation Drive 14.1% CAGR To USD 5.68 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven reviews and FHIR connectivity that cut administrative costs and care delays, while targeting payer-provider automation and specialty care workflows

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Prior Authorization Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prior authorization software market is estimated at USD 1.54 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by healthcare administrative automation, regulatory mandates, rising specialty care volumes, and increased demand for efficient payer-provider connectivity.

Healthcare organizations are accelerating the transition from fax and telephone processes to real-time, automated systems. Prior authorization software helps payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies manage complex approval workflows, reduce administrative costs, improve decision turnaround times, and limit delays in patient care. Adoption is particularly important across oncology, genetic testing, specialty drugs, and high-cost imaging, where requests often require extensive clinical documentation.

The report examines market trends, technological innovation, regulatory developments, competitive strategies, segment performance, and regional growth opportunities. It also assesses FHIR-based interoperability, AI-driven clinical review, electronic health record integration, and payer-specific policy evaluation to support business planning and investment decisions.

Market Dynamics

The CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule is a major driver of market growth. Requirements for certain payers to implement FHIR-based APIs and meet defined decision turnaround times are accelerating investment in compliant automation platforms. Provider demand is also increasing as hospitals and physician practices seek to reduce the staff time allocated to manual submissions, follow-ups, and documentation management.

Market expansion is constrained by inconsistent payer rules and documentation requirements across health plans. These variations make it difficult to establish seamless workflows across different insurance networks. Integration expenses can also limit adoption among smaller physician groups, community hospitals, and healthcare organizations that rely on legacy electronic health record systems.

Artificial intelligence and large language models present substantial growth opportunities. These technologies can extract relevant clinical information from unstructured medical records, support medical necessity reviews, and reduce manual effort for complex requests. Direct payer-provider connectivity through FHIR-based systems may also enable near-instant approvals for low-risk, high-volume procedures. In emerging markets, expanding private insurance coverage and healthcare digitalization are expected to create additional demand.

Segment Analysis

Prior authorization automation platforms account for the largest share by solution type because they support end-to-end workflows across the authorization lifecycle. Connectivity and interoperability solutions are expected to record the fastest growth as payers and providers implement FHIR-based electronic data exchange.

Healthcare payers represent the largest end-user segment due to their role in adjudicating requests and meeting regulatory requirements. Healthcare providers are projected to experience the fastest growth as clinics and hospitals invest in systems that reduce administrative workloads, improve submission accuracy, and prevent treatment delays. The report also evaluates deployment modes to identify changing technology preferences and implementation opportunities.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for approximately 65% of global prior authorization software market revenue in 2026. The region's leadership is driven by the complexity of the U.S. multi-payer healthcare system, federal interoperability requirements, established healthcare IT infrastructure, and strong demand for administrative efficiency.

Europe is gaining momentum as public healthcare systems use authorization processes to manage spending on high-priced biologics, specialty medicines, and advanced procedures. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036, supported by the digitization of private insurance markets in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as insurance infrastructure and digital healthcare investment expand.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis evaluates market participants based on payer connectivity, AI-driven clinical review accuracy, workflow integration, geographic reach, partnerships, acquisitions, and product development. Consolidation is increasing among revenue cycle management companies, electronic health record vendors, and specialized AI startups seeking broader capabilities and stronger customer access.

Companies profiled include Waystar, Availity, LLC, Change Healthcare (UnitedHealth Group), Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Health (Cerner), Experian Health, Myndshft Technologies, Cohere Health, EviCore Healthcare (Cigna), and MCG Health (Hearst), among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides prior authorization software market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Assesses regulatory, financial, and technological factors influencing adoption.

Identifies high-growth opportunities across solution types, deployment modes, end users, and regions.

Evaluates FHIR-based interoperability, AI-driven automation, and clinical workflow innovation.

Benchmarks leading companies by connectivity, technology capabilities, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports product development, investment planning, market entry, partnership evaluation, and business expansion.

The report is designed for healthcare IT vendors, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies, investors, and consultants seeking actionable intelligence on market growth, regulatory compliance, product innovation, competitive strategies, and regional opportunities. It addresses how the prior authorization software market will evolve through 2036, which segments are positioned for the strongest expansion, and how organizations can use automation to improve healthcare administrative efficiency.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Solution Type

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Implementation of CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F)

4.2.1.2. Urgent Need to Reduce Staggering Administrative Costs (USD 35 Billion Annually)

4.2.1.3. Compelling Financial Savings from Electronic PA (USD 22.13 Per Transaction for Payers)

4.2.1.4. Rising Volume of Specialty Services and Medicare Advantage Enrollees

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Fragmentation of Payer Rules and Documentation Requirements

4.2.2.2. High Integration Costs with Diverse Legacy EHR Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Integration of AI and LLMs for Automated Clinical Data Extraction

4.2.3.2. Transition Toward Real-Time 'Instant' Adjudication and Approvals

4.2.3.3. Rapid Digitization of Private Insurance in Asia-Pacific Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Maintaining Adjudication Accuracy and Reducing High Appeal Overturn Rates

4.2.4.2. Slow Global Adoption of Unified Interoperability Standards (FHIR)

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Mainstreaming of AI-Driven Clinical Review and Predicted Approval Odds

4.2.5.2. Rapid Industry Convergence on HL7 FHIR-Based Data Exchange

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Prior Authorization Software Market, by Solution Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Prior Authorization Automation Platforms (Largest Share)

5.3. Connectivity & Interoperability Solutions (Fastest Growth)

5.4. EHR-Integrated PA Modules

6. Global Prior Authorization Software Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cloud-based Solutions

6.3. On-premise Solutions

7. Global Prior Authorization Software Market, by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Healthcare Payers (Largest Share)

7.3. Healthcare Providers (Fastest Growth)

7.4. Pharmacies & Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)

8. Global Prior Authorization Software Market, by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Medical Services (Largest Share)

8.3. Prescription Drugs (Fastest Growth)

8.4. Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

9. Global Prior Authorization Software Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.6.2. UAE

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Vendor Market Positioning

10.5. Market Share Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Waystar

11.2. Availity, LLC

11.3. Change Healthcare (UnitedHealth Group)

11.4. Epic Systems Corporation

11.5. Oracle Health (Cerner)

11.6. Experian Health

11.7. CoverMyMeds

11.8. Cohere Health

11.9. Surescripts

11.10. MCG Health

11.11. EviCore Healthcare

11.12. Voluware

11.13. NantHealth

11.14. Veradigm LLC

11.15. athenahealth, Inc.

11.16. eClinicalWorks

11.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

11.18. Myndshft Technologies, Inc.

11.19. Infinitus Systems, Inc.

11.20. Itiliti Health, Inc.

12. Appendix



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