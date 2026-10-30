2026 Socal ORBIE Awards Celebrate Top Technology And Security Executives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs and CISOs honored for leadership, innovation, enterprise security, and business impact at the SoCal ORBIE Awards on October 29, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach









HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 SoCal ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) from Tillys, Caterpillar, UCLA, TraPac LLC, Gemological Institute of America, Inc., Cedars-Sinai, OSI Systems, Inc., HMSA Blue Cross Blue Shield of Hawaii, and Hoag Health for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by SoCalCIO, SoCalCISO, and SanDiegoCIO, three of over 50 Inspire Leadership Network chapters, the prestigious award honors CIOs and CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

This exclusive event brought together top executives and industry leaders from Southern California. The morning honored excellence in technology and security leadership across 9 award categories at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

“Behind every successful technology and security strategy is a CIO or CISO leading the vision,” said Tatiana Sana, SoCalCIO Chair.“The ORBIE® Awards is the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

“Great technology and security leaders do more than manage systems and risk. They inspire teams, accelerate transformation, and enable business success. The ORBIE finalists exemplify the leadership, vision, and execution that are advancing organizations throughout Southern California,” said Paul Miller, Chair of SoCalCISO.

“The ORBIE Awards recognize CIOs and CISOs who drive meaningful impact through leadership excellence. Finalists and winners highlight the business value of technology and security initiatives transforming SoCal's economy,” - Mark Hagan, Chair of SanDiegoCIO

Meet the 2026 SoCal ORBIE Award Winners:



Michael Relich, Global Retail Chief Executive, Operational Leader & Board Director, Tillys received the Leadership ORBIE.

Chatty Bialeschki, Group CIO and Vice President Resource Industries, Caterpillar, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $35 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Lucy Avetisyan, Associate Vice Chancellor & CIO, UCLA, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Marc Mendez, VP, IT, TraPac LLC, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Neil Jadhav, VP, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Gemological Institute of America, Inc., received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

Craig Kwiatkowski, SVP & CIO, Cedars-Sinai, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospital and healthcare organizations.

Sunil Agarwal, VP Information Security and Risk Management, OSI Systems, Inc., received the CISO Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Sudhakar Gummadi, CISO, HMSA Blue Cross Blue Shield of Hawaii, received the CISO Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue. Jeffrey Aguilar, CISO, Hoag Health, received the CISO Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $4 billion annual revenue.



About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation (CIOs)

Business protection created by enterprise security (CISOs) Engagement in industry and community endeavors

SoCal ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the SoCal ORBIE Awards was delivered by Michael Relich, Global Retail Chief Executive, Operational Leader & Board Director, Tillys, who was interviewed by Mark Hagan, CIO & Digital Officer, AMN Healthcare. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Southern California organizations and their technology partners.

The following partners made the 2026 SoCal ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriters: Fortinet, Island, Milestone Technologies, Rimini Street, T-Mobile for Business, Tessera Labs

Gold Partners: Comcast Business, i-Source, Okta

Silver Partners: Alacrinet, Dropzone AI, Cloudflare, e360, Palo Alto Networks, Presidio, Sentinel One, Tata Consultancy Services, Thales Group, Trustmi

Bronze Partners: Arelion, AWS, Between Pixels, Fable, Huron, Proofpoint, RGP, SICG, Tech Mahindra, Tevora, Cyera, Touchstone Engineering Corp

Media Partner: Los Angeles Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About SoCalCIO, SoCalCISO, & SanDiegoCIO:

SoCalCIO, SoCalCISO, and SanDiegoCIO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) in Southern California. As three of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, SoCalCIO, SoCalCISO, and SanDiegoCIO belong to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

SoCalCIO, SoCalCISO, and SanDiegoCIO are led by CIO and CISO Advisory Boards, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain member-led and exclusive to qualified CIOs, CISOs, and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across over 50 chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

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