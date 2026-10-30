Bank Of The James Financial Group Announces Third Quarter Of 2026 And First Nine Months Of 2026 Financial Results And Declaration Of Cash Dividend Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 50%
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|9/30/2026
|12/31/2025
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,706
|$
|28,538
|Federal funds sold
|41,049
|55,937
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|61,755
|84,475
|Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,114 as of September 30, 2026 and $3,315 as of December 31, 2025), net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|3,577
|3,590
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|225,490
|214,128
|Restricted stock, at cost
|1,872
|1,828
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,554 as of September 30, 2026 and $6,450 as of December 31, 2025
|694,033
|661,357
|Loans held for sale
|2,674
|3,472
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,587
|19,132
|Interest receivable
|3,286
|3,380
|Cash value - bank owned life insurance
|24,319
|23,676
|Customer relationship intangible
|5,744
|6,164
|Goodwill
|2,054
|2,054
|Other real estate owned
|192
|-
|Other assets
|21,000
|15,768
|Total assets
|$
|1,064,583
|$
|1,039,024
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest bearing demand
|$
|150,251
|$
|131,456
|NOW, money market and savings
|564,419
|570,345
|Time
|248,925
|235,328
|Total deposits
|963,595
|937,129
|Other borrowings
|8,606
|8,796
|Interest payable
|1,193
|1,167
|Other liabilities
|12,742
|11,884
|Total liabilities
|$
|986,136
|$
|958,976
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|9,723
|9,723
|Additional paid-in capital
|35,253
|35,253
|Retained earnings
|57,982
|50,009
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,511
|)
|(14,937
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|78,447
|$
|80,048
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,064,583
|$
|1,039,024
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Interest Income
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Loans
|$
|10,432
|$
|9,492
|$
|29,596
|$
|27,739
|Securities
|US Government and agency obligations
|595
|540
|1,847
|1,542
|Mortgage backed securities
|725
|386
|1,916
|1,150
|Municipals - taxable
|427
|355
|1,227
|996
|Municipals - tax exempt
|70
|40
|195
|82
|Dividends
|16
|15
|61
|63
|Corporates
|129
|136
|426
|407
|Interest bearing deposits
|78
|150
|303
|400
|Federal funds sold
|411
|657
|1,448
|2,264
|Total interest income
|12,883
|11,771
|37,019
|34,643
|Interest Expense
|NOW, money market and savings
|$
|976
|$
|1,273
|$
|3,003
|$
|3,779
|Time deposits
|1,949
|2,114
|5,796
|6,138
|Finance leases
|13
|16
|41
|50
|Other borrowings
|224
|68
|470
|244
|Capital notes
|-
|-
|-
|163
|Total interest expense
|3,162
|3,471
|9,310
|10,374
|Net interest income
|9,721
|8,300
|27,709
|24,269
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|35
|91
|239
|(300
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|9,686
|8,209
|27,470
|24,569
|Noninterest income
|Gains on sale of loans held for sale
|$
|1,306
|$
|1,242
|$
|4,031
|$
|3,668
|Service charges, fees and commissions
|1,089
|1,046
|3,232
|3,002
|Wealth management fees
|1,504
|1,362
|4,383
|3,917
|Life insurance income
|218
|195
|643
|573
|Income from small business investment company
|28
|278
|229
|278
|Gains on sales and calls of securities
|-
|27
|1
|27
|Other
|34
|19
|100
|62
|Total noninterest income
|4,179
|4,169
|12,619
|11,527
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,632
|5,516
|16,642
|15,650
|Occupancy
|551
|523
|1,682
|1,590
|Equipment
|755
|697
|2,208
|2,021
|Supplies
|205
|153
|497
|463
|Professional and other outside expense
|746
|725
|2,272
|3,194
|Data processing
|543
|381
|1,537
|1,984
|Marketing
|227
|249
|674
|684
|Loan related expense
|227
|216
|676
|665
|FDIC insurance expense
|126
|132
|380
|394
|Amortization of intangibles
|140
|140
|420
|420
|Other
|544
|428
|1,384
|1,376
|Total noninterest expenses
|9,696
|9,160
|28,372
|28,441
|Income before income taxes
|4,169
|3,218
|11,717
|7,655
|Income tax expense
|848
|466
|2,382
|1,357
|Net Income
|$
|3,321
|$
|2,752
|$
|9,335
|$
|6,298
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|Net income per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.61
|$
|2.05
|$
|1.39
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
unaudited
|Selected Data:
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
| Nine Months
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Nine Months
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
|Interest income
|$
|12,883
|$
|11,771
|9.45
|%
|$
|37,019
|$
|34,643
|6.86
|%
|Interest expense
|3,162
|3,471
|-8.90
|%
|9,310
|10,374
|-10.26
|%
|Net interest income
|9,721
|8,300
|17.12
|%
|27,709
|24,269
|14.17
|%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|35
|91
|-61.54
|%
|239
|(300
|)
|-179.67
|%
|Noninterest income
|4,179
|4,169
|0.24
|%
|12,619
|11,527
|9.47
|%
|Noninterest expense
|9,696
|9,160
|5.85
|%
|28,372
|28,441
|-0.24
|%
|Income taxes
|848
|466
|81.97
|%
|2,382
|1,357
|75.53
|%
|Net income
|3,321
|2,752
|20.68
|%
|9,335
|6,298
|48.22
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|-
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|-
|Basic and diluted net income per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.12
|$
|2.05
|$
|1.39
|$
|0.66
| Balance Sheet at
period end:
| Sep 30,
2026
| Dec 31,
2025
|Change
| Sep 30,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
|Change
|Loans, net
|$
|694,033
|$
|661,357
|4.94
|%
|$
|653,288
|$
|636,552
|2.63
|%
|Loans held for sale
|2,674
|3,472
|-22.98
|%
|3,766
|3,616
|4.15
|%
|Total securities
|229,067
|217,718
|5.21
|%
|206,100
|191,522
|7.61
|%
|Total deposits
|963,595
|937,129
|2.82
|%
|919,796
|882,404
|4.24
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|78,447
|80,048
|-2.00
|%
|76,972
|64,865
|18.66
|%
|Total assets
|1,064,583
|1,039,024
|2.46
|%
|1,020,125
|979,244
|4.17
|%
|Shares outstanding
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|-
|4,543,338
|4,543,338
|-
|Book value per share
|$
|17.27
|$
|17.62
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|16.94
|$
|14.28
|$
|2.66
|Daily averages:
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
|Loans
|$
|691,133
|$
|657,028
|5.19
|%
|$
|675,928
|$
|652,562
|3.58
|%
|Loans held for sale
|3,361
|3,011
|11.62
|%
|3,441
|3,022
|13.86
|%
|Total securities (book value)
|262,122
|224,958
|16.52
|%
|256,857
|223,001
|15.18
|%
|Total deposits
|960,411
|922,270
|4.14
|%
|953,575
|921,588
|3.47
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|84,702
|71,641
|18.23
|%
|82,785
|68,250
|21.30
|%
|Interest earning assets
|1,012,880
|959,442
|5.57
|%
|1,003,299
|961,411
|4.36
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities
|827,519
|794,931
|4.10
|%
|822,186
|796,914
|3.17
|%
|Total assets
|1,067,582
|1,017,872
|4.88
|%
|1,059,183
|1,018,389
|4.01
|%
|Financial Ratios:
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
|Return on average assets
|1.23
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.16
|1.18
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.35
|Return on average equity
|15.56
|%
|15.24
|%
|0.32
|15.08
|%
|12.34
|%
|2.74
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.81
|%
|3.44
|%
|0.37
|3.70
|%
|3.37
|%
|0.33
|Efficiency ratio
|69.76
|%
|73.46
|%
|-3.70
|70.35
|%
|79.45
|%
|-9.10
|Average equity to average assets
|7.93
|%
|7.04
|%
|0.89
|7.82
|%
|6.70
|%
|1.12
|Allowance for credit losses:
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026
| Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025
|Change
|Beginning balance
|$
|6,597
|$
|6,308
|4.58
|%
|$
|6,450
|$
|7,044
|-8.43
|%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses*
|26
|9
|188.89
|%
|344
|(518
|)
|-166.41
|%
|Charge-offs
|(80
|)
|(21
|)
|280.95
|%
|(392
|)
|(244
|)
|60.66
|%
|Recoveries
|11
|2
|450.00
|%
|152
|16
|850.00
|%
|Ending balance
|6,554
|6,298
|4.06
|%
|6,554
|6,298
|4.06
|%
|* does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability
|Nonperforming assets:
| Sep 30,
2026
| Dec 31,
2025
|Change
| Sep 30,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
|Change
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|548
|$
|1,704
|-67.84
|%
|$
|1,895
|$
|1,640
|15.55
|%
|Other real estate owned
|192
|-
|N/A
|-
|-
|N/A
|Asset quality ratios:
|2026
|2025
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.08
|%
|0.26
|%
|-0.18
|0.29
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.04
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans
|0.94
|%
|0.97
|%
|-0.03
|0.95
|%
|1.09
|%
|-0.14
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans
|1,195.99
|%
|378.52
|%
|817.47
|332.35
|%
|429.51
|%
|-97.16
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