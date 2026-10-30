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Bank Of The James Financial Group Announces Third Quarter Of 2026 And First Nine Months Of 2026 Financial Results And Declaration Of Cash Dividend Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 50%


Date: 2026-10-30 12:01:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank of the James Financial Group Reports First Nine Months 2026 Net Income of $9.34 Million, $2.05 Per Share

LYNCHBURG, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the“Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Third Quarter 2026 and Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.32 million, an increase of $570,000 from $2.75 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share were $0.73 compared with $0.61 per share one year earlier. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $9.34 million, an increase of $3.04 million from $6.30 million in the first nine months of 2025. Earnings per share were $2.05 compared with $1.39 per share one year earlier. The year-over-year increases reflect higher net interest income and growth in noninterest income.
  • Total assets were $1.065 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with $1.039 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.020 billion at September 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses increased approximately 18% to $9.69 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $8.21 million in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 11.80% to $27.47 million in the first nine months of 2026 from $24.57 million in the first nine months of 2025. The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $35,000 for the third quarter and $239,000 for the first nine months of 2026. The provision for credit losses on loans was $26,000 and $344,000, respectively.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) was 3.81% for the third quarter of 2026 compared with 3.44% for the third quarter of 2025, and 3.70% for the first nine months of 2026 compared with 3.37% for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Interest expense decreased 8.90% to $3.16 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $3.47 million in the third quarter of 2025, and decreased 10.26% to $9.31 million in the first nine months of 2026 from $10.37 million in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting lower deposit costs and, for the nine-month comparison only, the retirement of approximately $10 million in capital notes in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Noninterest income increased 0.24% to $4.18 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $4.17 million in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 9.47% to $12.62 million in the first nine months of 2026 from $11.53 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Noninterest expense increased 5.85% to $9.70 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $9.16 million in the third quarter of 2025, and decreased 0.24% to $28.37 million in the first nine months of 2026 from $28.44 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Wealth management fees from PWW increased 10.43% to $1.50 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $1.36 million in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 11.90% to $4.38 million in the first nine months of 2026 from $3.92 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) improved to 69.76% in the third quarter of 2026 from 73.46% in the third quarter of 2025, and to 70.35% in the first nine months of 2026 from 79.45% in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, were $694.03 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $686.08 million at June 30, 2026, $661.36 million at December 31, 2025, and $653.29 million at September 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $963.60 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $937.13 million at December 31, 2025, and $919.80 million at September 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans were $548,000 at September 30, 2026, down from $1.09 million at June 30, 2026, and from $1.70 million at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $6.55 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $6.45 million at December 31, 2025, and represented 1,195.99% coverage of nonperforming loans, compared with 378.52% at December 31, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming loans was due primarily to the return of selected non-accrual relationships to accrual status.
  • Stockholders' equity decreased to $78.45 million at September 30, 2026, from $80.05 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 2.00%. Book value per share decreased to $17.27 from $17.62. Retained earnings increased $7.97 million, as year-to-date net income of $9.34 million was partially offset by dividends paid. This was more than offset by a $9.57 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), net of tax, to $24.51 million from $14.94 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio resulting from the increase in market interest rates since December 31, 2025, particularly during the third quarter.
  • On October 27, 2026, the Company's board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share to stockholders of record as of November 20, 2026, to be paid on December 4, 2026. This is an increase of $0.05 per common share, or 50%, from the dividend declared in July 2026.

Commentary from Executive Management

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented:“Bank of the James Financial Group once again produced record quarterly profits during the third quarter, perpetuating the momentum which our corporation has generated thus far during 2026. Our team continues to do an outstanding job of serving our customers, and we appreciate the trust which our clients have placed in our organization.

“We are also very pleased to announce a 50% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.10 per share to $0.15 per share. This is a well-deserved enhancement for our many loyal shareholders in appreciation for their participation in the Company's journey over the past 27 years.”

Mike Syrek, President of the Bank, added:“Bank of the James' loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio each reached all-time highs during the third quarter. It is especially notable that the net loan portfolio increased by $7.95 million during the quarter despite the repayment of one $10.07 million loan. These milestone achievements are a testament to the hard work of the entire team, not just this year but over the course of many years. We will continue to focus upon building relationships with our clients on both the loan and deposit fronts.”

About the Company

Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bank currently serves customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Nellysford, Roanoke, Rustburg, and Wytheville. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol“BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the“Company”) undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by the Bank, as well as geopolitical conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Eric J. Sorenson, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, (434) 846-2000.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) (audited)
Assets 9/30/2026 12/31/2025
Cash and due from banks $ 20,706 $ 28,538
Federal funds sold 41,049 55,937
Total cash and cash equivalents 61,755 84,475
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,114 as of September 30, 2026 and $3,315 as of December 31, 2025), net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 3,577 3,590
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 225,490 214,128
Restricted stock, at cost 1,872 1,828
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,554 as of September 30, 2026 and $6,450 as of December 31, 2025 694,033 661,357
Loans held for sale 2,674 3,472
Premises and equipment, net 18,587 19,132
Interest receivable 3,286 3,380
Cash value - bank owned life insurance 24,319 23,676
Customer relationship intangible 5,744 6,164
Goodwill 2,054 2,054
Other real estate owned 192 -
Other assets 21,000 15,768
Total assets $ 1,064,583 $ 1,039,024
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest bearing demand $ 150,251 $ 131,456
NOW, money market and savings 564,419 570,345
Time 248,925 235,328
Total deposits 963,595 937,129
Other borrowings 8,606 8,796
Interest payable 1,193 1,167
Other liabilities 12,742 11,884
Total liabilities $ 986,136 $ 958,976
Stockholders' equity
Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 9,723 9,723
Additional paid-in capital 35,253 35,253
Retained earnings 57,982 50,009
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,511 ) (14,937 )
Total stockholders' equity $ 78,447 $ 80,048
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,064,583 $ 1,039,024


Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
Interest Income 2026 2025 2026 2025
Loans $ 10,432 $ 9,492 $ 29,596 $ 27,739
Securities
US Government and agency obligations 595 540 1,847 1,542
Mortgage backed securities 725 386 1,916 1,150
Municipals - taxable 427 355 1,227 996
Municipals - tax exempt 70 40 195 82
Dividends 16 15 61 63
Corporates 129 136 426 407
Interest bearing deposits 78 150 303 400
Federal funds sold 411 657 1,448 2,264
Total interest income 12,883 11,771 37,019 34,643
Interest Expense
NOW, money market and savings $ 976 $ 1,273 $ 3,003 $ 3,779
Time deposits 1,949 2,114 5,796 6,138
Finance leases 13 16 41 50
Other borrowings 224 68 470 244
Capital notes - - - 163
Total interest expense 3,162 3,471 9,310 10,374
Net interest income 9,721 8,300 27,709 24,269
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 35 91 239 (300 )
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 9,686 8,209 27,470 24,569
Noninterest income
Gains on sale of loans held for sale $ 1,306 $ 1,242 $ 4,031 $ 3,668
Service charges, fees and commissions 1,089 1,046 3,232 3,002
Wealth management fees 1,504 1,362 4,383 3,917
Life insurance income 218 195 643 573
Income from small business investment company 28 278 229 278
Gains on sales and calls of securities - 27 1 27
Other 34 19 100 62
Total noninterest income 4,179 4,169 12,619 11,527
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 5,632 5,516 16,642 15,650
Occupancy 551 523 1,682 1,590
Equipment 755 697 2,208 2,021
Supplies 205 153 497 463
Professional and other outside expense 746 725 2,272 3,194
Data processing 543 381 1,537 1,984
Marketing 227 249 674 684
Loan related expense 227 216 676 665
FDIC insurance expense 126 132 380 394
Amortization of intangibles 140 140 420 420
Other 544 428 1,384 1,376
Total noninterest expenses 9,696 9,160 28,372 28,441
Income before income taxes 4,169 3,218 11,717 7,655
Income tax expense 848 466 2,382 1,357
Net Income $ 3,321 $ 2,752 $ 9,335 $ 6,298
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338
Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.61 $ 2.05 $ 1.39

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
unaudited

Selected Data: Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change Nine Months
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Nine Months
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change
Interest income $ 12,883 $ 11,771 9.45 % $ 37,019 $ 34,643 6.86 %
Interest expense 3,162 3,471 -8.90 % 9,310 10,374 -10.26 %
Net interest income 9,721 8,300 17.12 % 27,709 24,269 14.17 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 35 91 -61.54 % 239 (300 ) -179.67 %
Noninterest income 4,179 4,169 0.24 % 12,619 11,527 9.47 %
Noninterest expense 9,696 9,160 5.85 % 28,372 28,441 -0.24 %
Income taxes 848 466 81.97 % 2,382 1,357 75.53 %
Net income 3,321 2,752 20.68 % 9,335 6,298 48.22 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 -
Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.73 $ 0.61 $ 0.12 $ 2.05 $ 1.39 $ 0.66


Balance Sheet at
period end:		 Sep 30,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Change Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Change
Loans, net $ 694,033 $ 661,357 4.94 % $ 653,288 $ 636,552 2.63 %
Loans held for sale 2,674 3,472 -22.98 % 3,766 3,616 4.15 %
Total securities 229,067 217,718 5.21 % 206,100 191,522 7.61 %
Total deposits 963,595 937,129 2.82 % 919,796 882,404 4.24 %
Stockholders' equity 78,447 80,048 -2.00 % 76,972 64,865 18.66 %
Total assets 1,064,583 1,039,024 2.46 % 1,020,125 979,244 4.17 %
Shares outstanding 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 -
Book value per share $ 17.27 $ 17.62 $ (0.35 ) $ 16.94 $ 14.28 $ 2.66


Daily averages: Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change
Loans $ 691,133 $ 657,028 5.19 % $ 675,928 $ 652,562 3.58 %
Loans held for sale 3,361 3,011 11.62 % 3,441 3,022 13.86 %
Total securities (book value) 262,122 224,958 16.52 % 256,857 223,001 15.18 %
Total deposits 960,411 922,270 4.14 % 953,575 921,588 3.47 %
Stockholders' equity 84,702 71,641 18.23 % 82,785 68,250 21.30 %
Interest earning assets 1,012,880 959,442 5.57 % 1,003,299 961,411 4.36 %
Interest bearing liabilities 827,519 794,931 4.10 % 822,186 796,914 3.17 %
Total assets 1,067,582 1,017,872 4.88 % 1,059,183 1,018,389 4.01 %


Financial Ratios: Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change
Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.07 % 0.16 1.18 % 0.83 % 0.35
Return on average equity 15.56 % 15.24 % 0.32 15.08 % 12.34 % 2.74
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.81 % 3.44 % 0.37 3.70 % 3.37 % 0.33
Efficiency ratio 69.76 % 73.46 % -3.70 70.35 % 79.45 % -9.10
Average equity to average assets 7.93 % 7.04 % 0.89 7.82 % 6.70 % 1.12


Allowance for credit losses: Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Three
months
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2026		 Year to
date
ending
Sep 30,
2025		 Change
Beginning balance $ 6,597 $ 6,308 4.58 % $ 6,450 $ 7,044 -8.43 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 26 9 188.89 % 344 (518 ) -166.41 %
Charge-offs (80 ) (21 ) 280.95 % (392 ) (244 ) 60.66 %
Recoveries 11 2 450.00 % 152 16 850.00 %
Ending balance 6,554 6,298 4.06 % 6,554 6,298 4.06 %
* does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability


Nonperforming assets: Sep 30,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Change Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Change
Total nonperforming loans $ 548 $ 1,704 -67.84 % $ 1,895 $ 1,640 15.55 %
Other real estate owned 192 - N/A - - N/A


Asset quality ratios: 2026 2025 Change 2025 2024 Change
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.26 % -0.18 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.04
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 0.94 % 0.97 % -0.03 0.95 % 1.09 % -0.14
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 1,195.99 % 378.52 % 817.47 332.35 % 429.51 % -97.16



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