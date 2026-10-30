The Payment Strategy Gap: 47% Of Mid-Market Businesses Lack A Formal Payment Strategy, New Avidxchange Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey report uncovers businesses with formal accounts payable payment strategies modernize payments, increase financial value, and improve strategic decision-making

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AvidXchange, a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, published findings from its 2026 B2B Payments Strategy survey. The survey engaged with more than 500 finance decision-makers at mid-market organizations to understand the current state of B2B payments modernization and whether finance teams are leveraging the resulting efficiency gains and payment data to make more strategic payment decisions. The data reveals distinct behaviors between those with and without formal payment mix strategies.

How Can Finance Teams Leverage More from Payments?

Key Survey Findings & Implications:





Develop a Payment Mix Strategy: While ePayment adoption is widespread, with 63% of respondents saying they mostly or exclusively use ePayments, nearly half (47%) of mid-market businesses still lack a formal payment mix strategy that optimizes across cost, rebates, and supplier preferences. The data found that businesses with a formal payment strategy are more likely to create financial value through their payment decisions.



Turn Payment Data into Financial Intelligence: Businesses with a formal payment strategy reported being twice as likely (67%) to say they have real-time visibility than those without a formal payment strategy (33%). Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents said better visibility into cash flow and payment timing would have the greatest impact on their AP or payment strategy in the next 12 months.



Prioritize the Supplier Experience: Nearly half (46%) of finance leaders state supplier payment experience has a“very significant” impact on business relationships. The findings suggest businesses with a formal payment strategy are more likely to view payments as a strategic driver of supplier relationships and no longer just a back-office function.

View AP and Payment Providers as Strategic Partners: While half (50%) of respondents reported using their AP or payment automation provider“significantly” to inform broader finance strategy decisions, like cash flow visibility, payment mix optimization, or rebate capture, leaders with formal payment strategies are twice as likely to view their AP provider as a key input to finance strategy.



“We know digital transformation continues to be a priority for finance leaders,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder of AvidXchange.“Our goal is to partner with finance teams to not only improve payment efficiency, but surface actionable insights to uncover value within their existing payment processes.”

While payment modernization continues across mid-market businesses, this survey underscores that many organizations have yet to fully realize the strategic value of their AP payment operations. Leading finance teams create more value from payments, prioritize supplier relationships, and turn payment data into strategic insights. AvidXchange offers flexible payment options, rebate opportunities, and real-time visibility to help finance teams make more strategic payment decisions while maintaining tighter control and enhancing security.

For more insights, download the full report,“How to Turn Payments into a Strategic Advantage.”

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is the AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solution built for midmarket businesses. We combine AI that eliminates manual work with over 25 years of experience and data intelligence to get it right, so finance teams can move faster, pay smarter, and operate with complete confidence. Over 8,000 growth-driven businesses rely on AvidXchange to deliver greater efficiency, tighter control, and real-time visibility into their AP process and to execute millions of payments with accuracy and enhanced security through our proprietary payment network. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

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AvidXchange

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