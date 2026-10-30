7Th Avenue Marks First Oklahoma Expansion With New Showroom Opening In Oklahoma City At OAK

7th Avenue is a modern furniture brand known for designing The World's Greatest Modular Sofa - a versatile, luxurious centerpiece crafted with comfort, water-repellent, stain-resistant, and machine-washable fabrics, and tailored modularity to adapt seamlessly to real life.

The opening in Oklahoma City represents a key moment in 7th Avenue's nationwide growth strategy, establishing a physical presence in Oklahoma and expanding its reach to new homeowning communities across Oklahoma and surrounding regional hubs.“As we continue to grow our retail footprint nationwide, expanding into Oklahoma is an exciting milestone,” said Billy Shaw, Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue.“Oklahoma City has vibrant, growing neighborhoods with a diverse mix of family homes, modern builds, and historic residences. By opening at OAK alongside top retail and dining destinations like Capital Grille, RH, Arhaus, and Williams-Sonoma, we're thrilled to give local shoppers an accessible, hands-on way to design modular furniture built for real, everyday living.” added Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue.

For 65% of consumers, buying a sofa-typically their largest non-renovation home investment-is a journey that happens in a physical store (Source ). 7th Avenue turns that critical retail touchpoint into an engaging, high-touch experience. 7th Avenue believes testing and buying a sofa should be an experience you enjoy. In showrooms, highly trained brand experts offer tailored design consultations, guiding clients through modular configurations and fabric options with deep product knowledge. By prioritizing human connection across every touchpoint, 7th Avenue transforms routine furniture buying into a hospitality experience.

Appointments for each showroom are available from 10:00 to 6:00 pm EST and bookable via 7th Avenue's website.

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a modern furniture brand merging elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional innovation. Founded in 2022, the company debuted with a single flagship product: The World's Greatest Modular Sofa. 7th Avenue transforms the modern sofa into a functionally luxurious centerpiece built for longevity, comfort, and peace of mind. With endless modularity, 7th Avenue customizes every sofa, sectional, loveseat, armchair, and daybed by seat depth, seat width, and arm width. Our claim to fame is our water-repellent and stain-resistant performance fabrics that are fully removable, machine-washable, as well as OEKO-TEX certified to be non-toxic. Each piece also features memory-foam-blend cushions, adjustable back support, as well as optional storage option for extra space.

With 28 stores nationwide, 7th Avenue is bridging online convenience with a personalized retail experience. 7th Avenue believes testing and buying a sofa should be an experience you enjoy. In showrooms, highly trained brand experts offer tailored design consultations, guiding clients through modular configurations and fabric options with deep product knowledge. That same level of care extends throughout the entire customer journey, prioritizing human connection across every touchpoint to transform routine furniture buying into a hospitality experience.

About OAK

Nestled within a city on the rise, OAK is a new type of community, unlike anything in the region. OAK is Oklahoma City's 20-acre mixed-use district with 135,000 square feet of first-to-market retailers and restaurants, 320 multifamily residences, Class A office, a 7,000-square-foot central greenspace, awe-inspiring art installations and a boutique hotel. Through pedestrian-friendly streets, an activated ground floor, thoughtful local partnerships and more than 200 annual community events, OAK is redefining the way Oklahoma City connects, gathers and thrives. Learn more at oakokc.co.

Media Contact:

JBC PR for 7th Avenue

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