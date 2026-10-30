(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Crown VCT PLC

(the“Company”) LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) Further to the Company's announcements on 13 October 2026 and 16 October 2026, in respect of the conversion of Ordinary C Shares into Ordinary Shares, and the admission to trading of those Ordinary Shares following the conversion, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares;

ISIN: GB0002577434 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 172,448,139 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 693,365,016 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 19 October 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: n/a

Supplementary: n/a

Company's website: c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 19 October 2026

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 October 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:



Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share Ordinary shares of 1p

693,365,016

45,787,992

647,577,024

1



The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 October 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850