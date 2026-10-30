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Total Voting Rights And Capital


Date: 2026-10-30 12:01:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
(the“Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 October 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares 439,262,072 32,370,947 406,891,125 1

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 October 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111890918


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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