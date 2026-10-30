Waste Kings Demolition Offers Asbestos Abatement Services In Houston, TX

Austin-based Waste Kings Demolition provides asbestos inspection, removal and disposal for Houston property owners and managers before demolition begins.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waste Kings Demolition, a licensed and insured demolition, excavation and site preparation company headquartered in Austin, Texas, is offering asbestos abatement services in Houston. The service is for property owners and managers who need hazardous materials removed from older buildings before demolition begins.

The service reflects the age of Houston's buildings. According to the company, the city has a large stock of older properties. The company said that homes, commercial properties and industrial facilities built before 1980 almost certainly contain asbestos somewhere, including in pipe insulation, floor tiles, roofing materials, drywall joint compound or ceiling texture.

Builders used asbestos heavily because it was cheap, durable and fire-resistant, the company noted, but the danger its fibers pose when disturbed was not fully understood at the time. Once airborne, the fibers can be inhaled and become permanently lodged in lung tissue. According to the company, that exposure is linked to mesothelioma, asbestosis and lung cancer, conditions that may not appear until decades later.

To address those risks, the company follows a five-step asbestos abatement process in Houston before any demolition takes place:

.Inspection and testing: The property is assessed, and samples are collected for laboratory analysis before any demolition work begins.

.Containment: Affected areas are sealed off to prevent fiber migration to other parts of the building or to adjacent properties.

.Safe removal: Certified technicians remove asbestos-containing materials using approved methods, in compliance with EPA and OSHA regulations.

.Proper disposal: All hazardous materials are transported to and disposed of at licensed facilities.

.Clearance testing: The site is verified as clean and safe before demolition proceeds.

Each step of the process is documented, and property owners receive paperwork showing the abatement was completed correctly. The company said that record matters for liability and resale.

Clients have commented on how the company explains its work and puts it in writing. "I was able to make a same day appointment. They came early and were extremely courteous. They explained everything that was going to me and gave me a detailed invoice of the service. They were in and out in a split second and even re hung my outside plant that had to be removed earlier. Overall Great Service!" said Sarah D, a client of the company.

Documentation also carries regulatory weight. In Texas, asbestos abatement is regulated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Federal oversight comes from the EPA's National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and OSHA's asbestos standards. Together, these regulations govern who can perform abatement, how materials must be handled and how disposal must be documented.

Waste Kings Demolition holds the required state licensing, and its technicians are trained and certified to perform asbestos abatement in Houston. The company cautioned that hiring an unlicensed contractor, or skipping abatement altogether, can result in serious fines, project shutdowns and long-term liability that can follow a property for years.

Those requirements apply before the first wall comes down. According to the company, abatement must come before demolition, because tearing into a structure while hazardous materials remain can put workers at risk, contaminate the surrounding area and expose neighboring properties to airborne fibers.

For Houston property owners and managers, the company coordinates asbestos abatement and demolition as a single project. Waste Kings Demolition manages the full scope, from hazardous material removal through structural demolition. The company said this approach avoids a handoff between separate contractors, along with gaps in accountability and delays from miscommunication, and helps keep projects on schedule and on budget.

Houston is one of nine Texas cities where the company offers asbestos abatement. The others are Austin, College Station, Georgetown, Bryan, Dallas, San Antonio, Cedar Park and Round Rock.

In each of these cities, projects begin with a site assessment and estimate. According to the company, its team walks property owners through what it finds, what needs to happen and what the work will cost.

"I was super impressed with their professionalism and customer service with every phase from estimate to pick up. Will definitely use Waste Kings again!" said Don P, a client of the company.

Property owners and managers in Houston planning to demolish an older property can call Waste Kings Demolition at +1 (979) 291-2809 or visit . Additional resources and industry insights are available on the company's blog.

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About Waste Kings Demolition

Founded on principles of safety, integrity, and efficiency, Waste Kings Demolition provides comprehensive demolition, excavation, and site preparation services throughout Texas. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial demolition, concrete removal, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation. Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured, employing rigorous safety protocols, transparent communication, and streamlined processes. The company serves communities across Texas including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station, Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

Locations:

Waste Kings Demolition

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136



Waste Kings Demolition

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809



Waste Kings Demolition

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136





Notes to Editors:

.The company provides an integrated service that handles both demolition and subsequent waste removal, which may be of interest to commercial property owners looking to streamline redevelopment projects.

.Waste Kings Demolition offers a range of services including junk removal, residential demolition, commercial demolition, concrete demolition, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation.

.The company emphasizes its commitment to safety, efficiency, affordability, and transparent communication.

.Service areas for demolition include Bryan, College Station, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio, Cedar Park, and Round Rock, Texas.

.Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured.

End of Press Release.

Chris Aversa

Waste Kings Demolition

+1 (512) 400-2136

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