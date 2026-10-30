'Politically Motivated': Rights Body Slams Death Sentence To Awami League Leader By Bangladesh Court

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Oct 30 (IANS) Terming it as "politically motivated", a leading international human rights organisation has strongly condemned the death sentence handed down to Bangladesh's Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif following a trial conducted in absentia.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday sentenced Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Joint General Secretary of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party, to death for crimes against humanity linked to the July 2024 mass uprising, local media reported.

The tribunal also sentenced three other Awami League leaders - Sadar Uddin Khan, Azgar Ali and Ataur Rahman Ata - to life imprisonment in the case.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) emphasised that imposing capital punishment following proceedings conducted in the absence of the accused raises serious concerns about compliance with internationally recognised minimum standards of fair trial.

These include the rights to meaningful participation in proceedings, effective legal representation, an adequate defence, and judicial review, as protected under Articles 6 and 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Reiterating its unconditional opposition to the death penalty, JMBF stressed that politically sensitive prosecutions must remain free from political interference, selective justice, and violations of due process.

“The imposition of a death sentence following a trial in absentia raises grave concerns about the right to life and fundamental guarantees of a fair trial. Justice must never become an instrument of political retaliation. Those responsible for serious crimes must be held accountable through independent, impartial, and fair judicial proceedings that comply with international standards. No one should be denied the fundamental right to a fair trial because of their political affiliation,” said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

The JMBF urgently called on the government of Bangladesh to immediately halt the implementation of the death sentence against Hanif, while ensuring an independent and impartial judicial review of the convictions and sentences imposed on all four defendants.

The rights body urged the United Nations, particularly the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, to closely monitor these proceedings, examine allegations of fair trial violations, and engage with the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure compliance with international human rights obligations.