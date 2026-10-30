NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Two Accused In Fake Currency Smuggling Case In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two accused persons in connection with the seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 50,150 in Madhubani district of Bihar.

The charge sheet has been filed against Bharat Mahaseth and Shiv Kumar Raut alias Mehman under Sections 61(2), 179, 180 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case relates to the seizure of 281 counterfeit currency notes with a total face value of Rs 50,150 from Duhabi Bazar in the Basopatti area of Madhubani on August 2.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Bihar Police.

According to the NIA investigation, the two charge-sheeted accused were involved in smuggling fake currency from Nepal into India through Hira Mahaseth alias Chachi.

The counterfeit notes were allegedly intended to be circulated as genuine currency in local Indian markets.

The case was initially registered at Basopatti police station on August 2, 2026, under a case against the three accused - Hira Mahaseth, Bharat Mahaseth and Shiv Kumar Raut.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation.

The NIA subsequently re-registered the case on September 9.

As part of the investigation, the NIA conducted searches at 12 locations in Madhubani district on October 8.

During the searches, investigators seized digital devices, incriminating documents, cash and other materials. Based on the seized items, the NIA prepared a charge sheet against them and filed it before the special NIA court.

The agency is making efforts to find out other members of the gang.

Madhubani district has a long border connected with Nepal, and smugglers uses it smuggle fake currency notes, liquors, contrabands and other banned substances.

Further investigation into the case is underway.