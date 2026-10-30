Kenya Airways Selects PROS To Advance Offer Optimization And Support Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Airline Selects PROS Following Competitive Evaluation to Strengthen AI-Driven Forecasting and Support Future Offer Optimization Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for airline commercial performance, today announced thatis partnering with PROS to support the airline's revenue optimization and growth strategy following an extensive evaluation of revenue management solutions. The airline selected PROS for its advanced artificial intelligence and forecasting capabilities, which will help improve forecasting accuracy, strengthen commercial performance and support Kenya Airways' long-term offer optimization ambitions.

As part of the agreement, Kenya Airways will implement. The solution combines advanced forecasting and network optimization capabilities to help the airline better anticipate demand, optimize revenue opportunities across its network and make more informed commercial decisions in an increasingly dynamic market.

The investment reflects Kenya Airways' focus on equipping its commercial teams with advanced science to better understand demand patterns, identify revenue opportunities and respond more effectively to changing customer behavior. By strengthening the forecasting and optimization capabilities that inform commercial decisions today, the airline is also building a stronger foundation for future offer optimization and continued progress toward a modern retailing environment.

said:

“In an ever-evolving industry, it is crucial to have innovative solutions that can adapt to changing market dynamics. PROS' proven leadership in the offer management space and advanced AI capabilities stood out as the perfect fit for our ambitious growth plans, enhancing our revenue management strategies and elevating our overall business performance as part of our offer optimization and offer and order management vision.”

said:

“Airlines are increasingly focused on creating and optimizing offers that reflect customer demand, business objectives and market conditions in real time. We're honored to partner with Kenya Airways as it advances its commercial and retailing strategy. By combining advanced AI, forecasting and optimization capabilities, we're helping build the foundation for more intelligent offer optimization, stronger commercial performance and greater agility in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

As airlines continue their transition toward modern retailing, offer optimization is becoming increasingly important to delivering relevant customer offers while maximizing commercial performance. Advanced forecasting, optimization and AI-driven decisioning capabilities help airlines better understand demand, anticipate market changes and make more informed commercial decisions.

Through its partnership with PROS, Kenya Airways is investing in the capabilities that support a more intelligent approach to offer optimization, helping create a stronger foundation for its broader retailing vision while driving improved commercial outcomes across the business.