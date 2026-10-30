Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav To SIR Debate

Shah Challenges Opposition to Parliament Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row in Parliament, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ready for a debate and had nothing to hide. He said the BJP was prepared to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue, while accusing the opposition of disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Addressing the state executive committee meeting held in Lucknow, Shah said, "...'Rahul Baba,' I challenge both you and Akhilesh Yadav right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this (CEC-SIR row) in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament-but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus"

BJP Success and Electoral Allegations

Further, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders of raising allegations of vote theft instead of accepting electoral defeats, citing the BJP's recent electoral victories in several states and Union Territories.“In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after securing the highest number of seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA formed the government with the largest share of seats. In Bihar, for the first time, a Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party took office. In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after three decades. In Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government once again. In Assam, we achieved a hat-trick by winning 100 seats, and in Bengal, we completely wiped out Mamata Didi. After the events in Bengal, they have realised that they simply cannot win elections,” he said.

“Naturally, when a team loses a match or a game, they should sit down and practice more-that is what is expected, isn't it? But 'Rahul Baba' is cut from a different cloth. The same goes for Akhilesh and others in the 'INDIA' alliance who are with him. Instead of accepting defeat, they began accusing the umpire of cheating, claiming that votes were stolen,” Shah further said.

Confidence in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was firmly positioned like“Angad ka pair” and could not be dislodged, expressing confidence that the party would return to power in the state for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.

"In the corridors of Delhi, there is a lot of speculation...They keep asking, "What will happen? When they meet me, I tease them by saying, "A BJP government will be formed in Punjab." They respond, "Really? And what else will happen?" I tell them, "A BJP government will be formed in Uttarakhand." They ask again, "And what else?" I reply, "What more do you want to know?" Then they ask about UP. Let me give you the answer today: the BJP government in UP is as firmly planted as 'Angad's foot'-no one can dislodge it. Once again, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government here with an overwhelming majority. Our party workers need not have any doubts about this,” Shah said.

Urging party workers to focus on the next electoral battle, Shah invoked the example of Arjuna from the Mahabharata and called for a united effort to secure a decisive mandate. "Even in 2022, we secured 41 per cent of the vote-a figure well beyond the 'magic number'-and formed a Bharatiya Janata Party government here for the second time...I have come to tell you: like Arjuna, keep your focus fixed solely on the eye of the bird. We must secure a resounding, overwhelming majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-the time has come to form a BJP government for the third time,” he said.

Eradication of Naxalism

Further, Shah said the country had become free from Naxalism, asserting that eliminating the menace was a duty of the BJP, despite many people initially believing that the task was impossible. He said several Congress leaders had questioned the decision to take on the challenge of eradicating Naxalism, describing it as an unachievable task.

"No one could have even dreamed of eradicating Naxalism from this country. Many Congress leaders asked me personally, "What have you gotten yourself into, brother? This isn't an election-it simply cannot be done."...As workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, we believe that coexistence with terrorists and Naxalites is impossible. Eliminating this menace became our duty-and before our very eyes, the country has now become free from Naxalism,” Shah said.

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